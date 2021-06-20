https://youtu.be/q8tyfpngT18

ONN – Juneteenth Lake Merritt Shooting: Oakland City Council’s Nikki Fortunado Bas, Carroll Fife Statement – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

2021 Juneteenth Shooting At Lake Merritt: Oakland City Council’s Nikki Fortunado Bas, Carroll Fife Issue Statement

Oakland Councilmember Bas wrote on Twitter:

As Council reps of Lake Merritt, Oakland Councilmember Carroll Fife (District Three) & I send condolences to the family who lost a loved one. We seek love & healing for those injured & who experienced this terrible trauma.

We’re committed to ending violence & support holistic solutions to keep our communities safe.

After the statement was released on Twitter (no press pdf version sent to me from Councilmember Bas), the Oakland Police Departmnent sent this report to me:

This evening, June 19, 2021 a large crowd of 1,000 gathered at Lake Merritt. Due to the large crowd gathering and vehicle traffic, OPD directed resources (Illegal Sideshow detail) to the area to monitor for public safety. At 6:22PM, a shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Avenue. At this time, six victims suffered gunshot wounds, five males ranging from age 16-27 and one female 21-years-old. One male, 22, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other five victims are reported to be in stable condition. Immediately after the shooting, Oakland Police Officers observed two men running from the scene with firearms. Both men have been arrested and two firearms recovered. Currently, the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Investigation Unit will determine if the individuals are connected/responsible for this shooting. We encourage anyone with information, video footage or photos to contact OPD’s Homicide Division at (510) 238-3821. Crime Stoppers of Oakland and the Oakland Police Department are offering up to $35,000 for information leading to the arrest(s) in this case. This investigation is ongoing, we will not be providing updates until investigators have the opportunity to provide additional information.

