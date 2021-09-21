Jooki Wi-Fi Speaker First Kids’ Speaker With Streaming Music and Audio Capabilities

Brussels, Belgium, September 21, 2021 – Jooki https://jooki.rocks/ announced today the release of thenew kids’ Wi-Fi speaker, Jooki — the first kids’ speaker with streaming music and audio capabilities. The new Jooki speaker is a wireless screen-free music/audiobook player with Spotify connection. Featuring Jooki’s patented NFC-enabledToyTouch® Technology, Jooki lets kids operate the speaker independently using figurines or tokens as a remote control that triggers playlists that parents preset with a few clicks on the Jooki app. Guided by Montessori education principles, the award-winning Jooki player connects through Wi-Fi for music and audiobook streaming and Bluetooth for wireless headset listening, helping parents empower their children to develop creativity, independence, and emotional awareness through the child’s own access to a wide range of pre-selected songs, music, and stories. Faster, lighter, and better, Jooki Generation 2 is magic at a kid’s fingertips!



Jooki Connects with Spotify



Jooki embraces the modern way to consume music through Spotify streaming, unlike many other children’s speakers that operate with CDs. Jooki lets kids listen to the audio content that they want, whenever they want: Spotify and MP3 audio files of music, songs, and stories can be imported offline or streamed directly from the speaker. Jooki is lightweight and fully portable with a built-in 8-hour hour USB rechargeable battery with wireless (Wi-Fi and Bluetooth) or local offline (MP3) capabilities. Awarded best in Family Tech at CES, Jooki is the perfect holiday or birthday gift, made for children ages 3 and up.



How Jooki’s Patented ToyTouch® Technology Works



Jooki’s founders patented their innovative use of NFC technology and electronics, so kids only need a figurine or a token to operate Jooki. Parents associate content to a figurine or a token using the Jooki app; then the child only has to place the figurine or token on Jooki for the playlist to start. Jooki is more than a toy to put aside after a few weeks, the screen-free device is designed for families that wants to spark kids’ imaginations and limit screen time.



“Jooki is simply the kid’s music and story player for a screen-free childhood,” said Christine Brendle, CEO, Jooki Inc. “It lets you bond with your children by linking audiobooks, favorite playlists, or personal audio files to Jooki figurines and tokens. Your kids will only have to place one of them on a Jooki to trigger the playlist. It’s like magic and is a great way to keep kids engaged without screens.”



Jooki Features:

Wireless screen-free portable music and story speaker made for kids.

ToyTouch® Technology: playlists start when a colorful RFID-enabled figurine or token is placed on Jooki.

Plays Spotify content and local MP3 audio files.

Wi-Fi enabled.

Bluetooth connection to wireless headsets

Volume limited to protect kids’ hearing.

Easy control knobs for kids to switch tracks, adjust volume, and turn Jooki on and off.

The Jooki app let parents easily associate Spotify playlists with tokens and figurines.

USB-C charging with built-in battery for 8 hours of playtime.

Lighter, faster, and better than the first generation of Jooki.

Ages 3 and up.

Availability & Pricing



Jooki is priced at $112.99 (with free shipping) and includes the Jooki speaker, 2 Jooki tokens with playlists pre-programmed, and a charging cable. Additional packs of 6 colorful tokens and 5 popular figurines are also available. Faster, lighter, and more affordable than the original edition, the new generation Jooki 2 is available immediately at: https://jooki.rocks.



About Jooki



Founded in 2014 by three geek dads formerly with Google, Huawei, and Barco, the award-winning Jooki is funded by ST’ART invest, CoFoundry, Brustart; and advised by Michel Tombroff, former CEO of SoftKinetic. With their mix of technology and design skills and love for music and kids, the three co-founders aim to radically improve the music experience of kids in the 21st century. For more information, visit: https://jooki.rocks.



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Jooki

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/us.jooki.rocks/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JookiRocks

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQSVV_3xYpf5wd0bhV62z-w

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/jookibymuuselabs/





How-to and FAQs

https://support.jooki.rocks

Post based on press release from Jooki to ZENNIE62MEDIA, Inc.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (749) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)