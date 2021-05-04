Jonathan Bandabaila Oakland Black Young Man Missing For Two Years: $10K Reward To Find Him
Jonathan Bandabaila Oakland Black Young Man Missing For Two Years: $10K Reward To Find Him
The Oakland Police issued this press release for the missing young black man named Jonathan Bandabaila.
Oakland, CA – Today, marks two years since Jonathan Bandabaila was reported missing.
The Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit and the Bandabaila family are requesting assistance from our community and the media in helping to locate missing person Jonathan Bandabaila.
The Bandabaila family has increased the reward to $10,000 for any information leading to Jonathan Bandabaila’s whereabouts.
Jonathan Bandabaila is an African American male, 20 years old, 5’7, 175 pounds, medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing grey soccer warm up gear. Jonathan is reported to be in good mental and physical condition and has no prior history of being reported missing.
(Please see the attached photos of Jonathan Bandabaila and his vehicle,1998 silver Honda Accord. The vehicle photo was taken on May 4, 2019, from video surveillance footage as the vehicle drove westbound past the San Mateo Bridge toll booth.).
BACKGROUND: On Friday, May 3, 2019, Mr. Jonathan Bandabaila left his residence in Oakland to drive to a soccer tournament. He has not been in contact with his family since.
On Saturday, May 4, 2019, Jonathan Bandabaila’s vehicle, a 1998 silver Honda Accord was located parked and unoccupied on the San Mateo Bridge westbound lanes.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
For more information, please contact the Media Relations Office at (510) 238-7230 or [email protected] Visit Nixle.com to receive Oakland Police Department alerts, advisories, and community messages, or follow OPD on Twitter, @oaklandpoliceca.
Help find Jonathan.
Stay tuned.
