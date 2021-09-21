https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ukbqmnQeDo



Oakland News Now – John Walsh On Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie Sighting? TikTokers, Arches Park Ranger – iCkEdMeL – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Gabby Petito disappears after cross-country trip with her boyfriend. What happened to Gabby Petito?

Gabby Petito, 22, of Blue Point, Long Island, was last seen on 24 August when she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel with her partner of two and half years, Brian Laundrie. She was reported missing by her family on the evening of 11 September, said police.

Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie had been documenting their travel experiences as ‘van-lifers’ across the US on a YouTube channel called ‘Nomadic Statik’. She would regularly FaceTime her mother, but her mother grew worried when she hadn’t heard from her for days and notified the authorities.

North Port police told Dailymail.com Laundrie’s parents refused to let authorities interview their son at their home Saturday and admitted that the sudden disappearance of the 22-year-old is ‘odd.’

‘We have not talked with him, we would love to talk to him,’ said North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor.

‘He is under no obligation to talk to us – and he has not. And we don’t even know yet if a crime happened.’

Asked if police had turned up at the home of Laundrie’s parents to speak with him, Taylor replied: ‘Of course.’

He added: ‘We did not actually talk to him. We talked to his parents. And they did not want to make him available to do that.’

Laundrie’s father, 62-year-old Christopher Laundrie, was seen mowing his lawn on Monday, and refused to comment on his son’s whereabouts.

https://ift.tt/39qPP1O Merch✅

Email: ickedmel@ickedmel.com 💻

Cash APP Link https://ift.tt/3Cxzip9

PayPal https://ift.tt/3ktI6WP

Amazon Wish List https://ift.tt/3nU1KNS

Memberships✅ 👇

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyRpIP6Psss_KOY1OLK-lXg/join

https://ift.tt/3zpmNtX

Facebook: https://ift.tt/2MdFKw0

Amazon Affiliate Link👉 http://amzn.to/2Dqp7Yy ✅

My PC Hardware & Supplement Store 👇

https://ift.tt/2KKx0I6 (Affiliate)

Spotify Podcast https://ift.tt/39nI0ty

Apple Pod https://ift.tt/3nWQQaa

FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Please contact me before making claims. gabby petito disappears after cross-country trip with her boyfriend

The body of Jenae Gagnier, 33, was found in her apartment in Richmond, Texas, on Sunday, August 29. Known online as Miss Mercedes Morr, she had amassed 2.6 million followers on Instagram. Gagnier’s father told multiple news outlets that he rushed to his daughter’s apartment on Sunday, concerned that he had been unable to reach her on the phone all weekend.

“I know my daughter and when I got to my daughter’s house and it was locked up and she’s not answering my phone call, which is not like her, I knew something was up. So I didn’t hesitate to kick the door down,” said Mark Gagnier. “What I saw, I wouldn’t want any parent to go through.”

He found his daughter dead at the bottom of the stairs.

“I walk in and Janae’s on the floor, and her clothes are all torn up and stuff,” Gagnier said.

The Medical Examiner’s office determined Gagnier died by “strangulation and traumatic concussion.”

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (771) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)