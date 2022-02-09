John Madden Public Memorial At Oakland Coliseum Speakers List For February 14th 2022
John Madden Public Memorial At Oakland Coliseum Speakers List For February 14th 2022
John Madden Public Memorial At Oakland Coliseum Speakers List For February 14th 2022
From The NFL:
The Madden family has announced the list of speakers for the memorial for John Madden at RingCentral Coliseum on February 14th at 5:30 pm PT.
Steve Mariucci, NFL Network and Former Head Coach
Art Shell, Oakland Raider Hall of Fame Player and Coach
Lesley Visser, Broadcaster
Matt Millen, Former Oakland Raider Linebacker
Ron Rivera, Head Coach, Washington Commanders
Stan Bunger, Former KCBS Radio News Anchor
Andy Reid, Head Coach, Kansas City Chiefs
Mike Madden, son of John and Virginia Madden
In addition, there will be video tributes as well as musical performances.
Tickets for the Memorial can be purchased on Ticketmaster through the link below. All proceeds will go to Madden Charities for the benefit of the John Madden Foundation to provide educational opportunities for the youth of Oakland.
John Madden Memorial Start Time At 5:30 PM PST: “One More Monday Night In Oakland” Tickets $32
They say “Tailgating is not permitted at this event” but they should change that. If It’s one more “Monday Night In Oakland” then tailgating has to be part of the experience. Here’s a bet John Madden would insist on it. Get tickets here:
https://www.theoaklandarena.com/events/detail/john-madden-celebration/
Stay tuned.
