Jean Wing, Retired Oakland Schools OUSD Exec, Passed Away, Per Chris Chatmon

I happened to sse this news in a post on Linkedin:

In Memory of Jean Wing

On, Monday, March 29, 2021 our community suffered a terrible loss. Jean Wing passed away in the midst of my phone conversation with her strategizing about the way forward for Kingmakers of Oakland. Jean was a Kingmakers advisor, coach, and volunteer and the retired OUSD Executive Director of Research, Assessment, and Data.

Jean was a bright star, someone who lived her life unconditionally fighting for equity and justice for all. For more than 20 years, she has been my devoted and longtime ally, as well as a strong advocate for our organization, our community and our people.

Jean’s contribution to Kingmaker’s of Oakland, and before it the African American Male Achievement Initiative, were amazing, reflecting Jean’s commitment to our youth, to equity in education, to fighting unwavering for social justice.

The Wings – Jean’s husband Butch, her daughter Teri, and extended family – have asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Jean’s memory to Kingmakers of Oakland. Your donations will fund a special project in her honor.

Please keep Jean and family in your prayers.

In light and love,

Bro Chris

Butch and Teri Wing

A very sad loss. My sympathies to the Wing Family and friends.

