Jason Sudeikis Reprises His Joe Biden Impression On ‘Saturday Night Live’
Jason Sudeikis Reprises His Joe Biden Impression On ‘Saturday Night Live’
Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis guest-hosted “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend, and it didn’t take long for him to reprise some of his signature roles, …
via YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eXqohqu_KZc
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Tyson Beckford on Russell Westbrook Wearing a Skirt: You Won’t Catch Me in a Dress (Part 6) October 25, 2021
- Microsoft is going to deliver really strong numbers, says Requisite’s Bryn Talkington October 25, 2021
- LIVE: CNBC TechCheck chats with Cameo CEO Steven Galanis — 10/25/21 October 25, 2021
- Retirement saving is a ‘three-legged stool’: Edward Jones’ Penny Pennington October 25, 2021
- James Michael Tyler, Gunther From ‘Friends,’ Dies At 59 From Prostate Cancer | THR News October 25, 2021
- The GOP’s Normalization Of Far-Right Fascism October 25, 2021
- NFL Picks – New Orleans Saints vs Seattle Seahawks Prediction, 10/25/2021 Week 7 NFL Best Bet Today October 25, 2021
- Rooga on Doing ‘Exposing Me’ Remix After King Von Dissed His Dead Brother (Part 20) October 25, 2021
- FPL Gameweek 10 | The FPL Wire | Fantasy Premier League Tips 2021/22 October 25, 2021
- 🏈🏀🏒 BEST BETS for MONDAY: Saints-Seahawks Picks, NBA Predictions & NHL Best Bets October 25, 2021
- ‘Absolutely, this is a coup’: Adviser to Sudan’s PM speaks to CNN October 25, 2021
- $1000 for Tom Brady’s Game Ball? | Good Morning Football October 25, 2021
- FREE NFL 10/25/21 Picks and Predictions Today NFL Betting Tips and Analysis October 25, 2021
- Amazon is a microcosm of the U.S. economy, says Fast Money editor October 25, 2021
- Chicago Bears Live – Matt Nagy Media Availability October 25, 2021
- NBA Betting Today – Monday 10/25 – Picks + Props + Sports Betting Analysis October 25, 2021
- Julianna Margulies on playing an LGBTQ+ character on “The Morning Show” October 25, 2021
- Storm dumps fresh snow across the sierra October 25, 2021
- Jumpsuit Plus Sizes / Women’s Clothing Boutique Fashion Trends 💕 October 25, 2021
- Turk: If I Was Still an Addict, I Would Look for the Drugs that Killed Michael K Williams (Part 15) October 25, 2021
- Citigroup CEO: ‘Very tangible benefits’ come from digital currencies October 25, 2021
- Finn Bálor’s Demon summons him: WWE Canvas 2 Canvas October 25, 2021
- Awarding the Best Performances of Week 7 | Good Morning Football October 25, 2021
- New Jersey Governor: We Can’t Afford To Go Backwards October 25, 2021
- Sexy Stylish Skirts / Women’s Clothing Boutique Fashion Trends 🌸 October 25, 2021
- #Shorts Rachel Scott of ABC News gives us a news brief on Texas Abortion Law Consequences October 25, 2021
- Verizon Game Rewind | Warriors Complete California Sweep in Sacramento – Oct. 24, 2021 October 25, 2021
- BREAKING: Petrol price hits a record 142.94p per litre October 25, 2021
- Understanding Facebook’s issues ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings report October 25, 2021
- Rex Ryan does NOT believe in the Green Bay Packers’ defense | Get Up October 25, 2021
- ‘Squid Game’ sparks global Korean Dalgona candy craze October 25, 2021
- Top African goalscorers | Premier League | Riyad Mahrez, Mohamed Salah, Didier Drogba & more October 25, 2021
- Braves headed to the World Series for the first time since 1999 October 25, 2021
- Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser joins Yahoo Finance’s All Markets Summit 2021 October 25, 2021
- ‘Day of reckoning’ for tech industry, Lo Toney says October 25, 2021
- WorldView: Sudan’s acting prime minister detained in apparent military coup October 25, 2021
- Jason Sudeikis Reprises His Joe Biden Impression On ‘Saturday Night Live’ October 25, 2021
- World Series Preview: Astros, Braves show down in 2021 Fall Classic! October 25, 2021
- Tamron Hall talks new book, ‘As the Wicked Watch’ October 25, 2021
- Andrew Ross Sorkin: Facebook Controversies Won’t Impact Company’s Bottom Line October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog