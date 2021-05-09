Jarrett Stidham Vs Mac Jones For Backup To Cam Newton In Auburn Vs Alabama Clash Of Patriots QBs
Jarrett Stidham Vs Mac Jones For Backup To Cam Newton In Auburn Vs Alabama Clash Of Patriots QBs
Jarrett Stidham Vs Mac Jones For Backup To Cam Newton In Auburn Vs Alabama Clash Of Patriots QBs
Too many are already picking Alabama QB Mac Jones as the Patriots starting QB over Cam Newton , and forgetting that Jarrett Stidham is still on the roster.
Here’s what’s going to happen: Jones vs Stidham for the backup role, with Stidham winning.
Stay tuned.
