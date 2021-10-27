January 5th Footage Turned Over To Authorities | Zerlina.
January 5th Footage Turned Over To Authorities | Zerlina.
Hundreds of people have been changed for their involvement in the January 6th attack, but authorities are still trying to figure out who placed the pipe bombs.
