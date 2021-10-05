Jameis Winston Is Fine: New Orleans Saints and Deshaun Watson Deal Racist Wet Dream

There are made up stories that the New Orleans Saints are wanting to gain the services of Deshaun Watson. There are publications that just like to keep the Jameis Winston Derangement Syndrome Train going, like this one and that one, and provide no proof at all.

But get this into your head: Deshaun Watson has zero interest in coming to the Saints because he knows the move would only be to disrupt Jameis Winston from landing a big contract as the Saints signal caller. Watson is more than aware of the racism that has been aimed at Jameis Winston, and wants zero part of a situation where he would be hurting another black quarterback.

Why? Because in Watson’s mind, it just proves that racism in the NFL’s alive and well.

Many of you seem to forget how we got here with Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans: because he wanted say over who the head coach was. In other words, Watson was just asking for some measure of involvement in the formation of the working conditions he would be in.

Instead of respecting Watson’s request, the Texans rebuffed him and went on about business without him. In the process of the unfolding bad relationship, Texans President Jamey Roots quit. I know for a fact Jamie wanted to give Deshaun Watson what he asked for and agonized about the matter; the Texans Ownership got in the way. Roots knew damn well Waston was worth billions in revenue to the Texans.

That the Jamey Roots departure from the Texans happened just before Tony Buzbee filed his 22 fake lawsuits against Deshaun Watson, tells all you need to know about where the lawsuits really came from.

Jamey Roots Left The Houston Texans Because He Hated How The Team Was Handling The Watson Matter

Let’s put it this way: Jamey Roots is would have not stood for having his name attached to the Tony Buzbee lawsuit matter as Houston Texans President.

Again, and I repeat, Jamey Roots, the last real connection to how Bob McNair ran the Texans, and the recipient of the Lee Steinberg Humanitarian Award, would not at all have take the actions against Watson that it looks like The Houston Texans did, in my opinion and that of many others.

But, I digress , and back to the main point: Deshaun Watson wants no part of the New Orleans Saints and Jameis Winston soap opera, and anyone suggesting otherwise does a disservice to the Saints current quarterback room newbies Trevor Simien and Ian Book. Moreover, the Saints are carrying a whopping four quarterbacks on their roster for 2021, paced by the all-pro talent that is Jameis Winston.

The Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spent too much time bending over backwards to appease racists who don’t want a black signal caller to lead the organization, in the Taysom Hill / Jameis Winston competition. Better time would have been spent just developing Winston for the season; now they’re paying for the passive aggressive decision-making.

Meanwhile Deshaun Watson sees this, knows Jameis Winson’s a massive talent, and wants no part of what certainly would be another quarterback controversy – and one created from the racist climate that’s slowed Jameis Winston’s rise in NOLA. This just in: black quarterbacks support each other.

Meanwhile, anyone who looks at the Tony Buzbee Lawsuits knows damn well they’re fake. It’s just a matter of time before the matter clears up in Watson’s favor. Deshaun Watson and his team know this, and so do many in the NFL.

Stay tuned.

