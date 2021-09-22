Iphone 13 Series Pink Model Sold Out In Less Than 3 Minutes

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aLoyJAu66mU



Apple released the iPhone 13 series on September 14th. The appointment and pre-sales data show that the pink version of the iPhone 13 series is more popular. According to recent reports, on the official Tmall platform, the pink model sold out in less than three minutes.

Further tracking shows that Apple is replenishing the Tmall flagship store overnight, and some models have resumed normal purchases in a short period of time. If you want to get the iPhone 13, especially the pink model, you may need to pay attention to channels such as the Tmall flagship store.

As of September 16th, over 3 million people had placed an appointment for the iPhone 13 series on Tmall. In fact, after the official release of the iPhone 13, the pink model immediately hit the top of the search tracking. Although there is no information on specifics yet, we believe that the buyers of the pink version are mostly females and young folks.

Apple flagship store at Tmall is directly operated by Apple. All iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other products sold in the store are authentic and licensed. At the same time, it provides official pre-sales and after-sales services, shared inventory, and has more products than other stores.

iPhone 13 series details

The Apple iPhone 13 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch display while the iPhone 13 uses a 6.1-inch screen. Both use an OLED panel, and there is an aluminum frame between two slabs of glass. As for the iPhone 13 Pro, it sports a 6.1-inch OLED screen, while its bigger sibling (Pro Max) comes with a 6.7-inch OLED display. Under the hood, the iPhone 13 series comes with the Apple A15 Bionic processor.

This chip still uses a 5nm process and has a 6-core CPU. But as Apple proves, it’s the “fastest CPU in a smartphone,” up to 50% faster than the competition. The GPU performance is also 30% better. Furthermore, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max come with a starting 128GB native storage. But there are 256GB and 512GB versions as well. And what’s surprising, there is a 1TB model for the most demanding users. Apple is offering 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants for the lower-end models.

