Iowa State UPSETS #8 Oklahoma State | 2021 College Football
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81SdGRpq96s
Iowa State UPSETS #8 Oklahoma State | 2021 College Football
Iowa State took down undefeated eighth ranked Oklahoma State on Saturday when they beat the Cowboys 24-21 in an exciting game. Iowa State scored a short …
