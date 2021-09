https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3XEHtewfgGw



Oakland News Now – International Blvd: Oakland Video Focuses On Prostitution On The Street During Pandemic – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

This is by Street Ed on YouTube, and the narrator / vlogger says its the first in a 10 episode series. In the video, he focuses on the long-standing problem of prostitution in Oakland, and particularly on International Blvd. In fact, Oakland Mayor Jean Quan held a press event with the Oakland Police on International Blvd, April 20th, 2011, and ZENNIE62MEDIA was there:

Now, we’re in the middle of the Pandemic, and violent crime levels are at all time highs. The video maker poses a question: should prostitution be legalized? Also, I would think that does not mean human trafficking. As noted in many places, prostitution is the process of performing sexual acts in exchange for money without the use of force, fraud, or coercion.

The World Population Review notes that prostitution is legal in many countries, most notably Germany:

In Germany, prostitution is legal and taxed. Germany also allows brothels, advertisements, and job offers through HR companies. Germany passed the Prostitutes Protection Act in 2016, which was intended to protect prostitutes by requiring a permit for all prostitution trades and a prostitute registration certificate. The legality of prostitution in Australia varies considerably between states and territories, which each have their own laws. In Queensland, New South Wales, and Victoria, sex work is legal and regulated. In Western Australia, Northern Territory, South Australia, and Tasmania, independent sex work is legal and not regulated, but brothels are illegal. Prostitution is legal under federal law in Mexico. The country’s 32 states enact their own prostitution policies. Thirteen states allow and regulate prostitution. Some cities have “tolerance zones,” acting as red-light districts, which would enable regulated prostitution. Pimping is illegal in most parts of Mexico.

Perhaps it is time to look at an initiative to decriminalize prostitution in Oakland, and at the same time, set up a program of registration for sex workers. It would go a long way toward reducing police costs and allowing crime-fighting resources to be focused on criminal activity that’s universally recognized at that, rather than actions that are legal in one country or state, and not in another.

Stay tuned, and here’s the support info for Street Ed on YouTube.

