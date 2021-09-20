https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vG5E5rgHpN4



Oakland News Now – Inside a Japanese Inspired $135,000,000 NYC Apartment With Central Park Views – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

This week we are touring the 79th floor unit of the iconic 432 Park Ave building in New York City. This full floor unit is designed in a traditional Japanese style by world-renowned artist and architect Hiroshi Sugimoto! Follow us on Instagram @EnesYilmazerLA , @AyersWorld , @Jaysonk0312!

Property Address: 432 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Specs: 5 Bedrooms, 5 Baths, 2 Half Baths

8,055 sq ft interior space / (748 sqm)

Listing Price: $135,000,000

Listing Agents: Noel Berk, Elizabeth Mercedes Berk

For More information on this unit, feel free to contact the listing agent:

https://ift.tt/3htKET3

Mercedes Berk Team’s Website: https://ift.tt/3C8P5uu

Mercedes Berk Team’s Instagram: @mercedesberk

https://ift.tt/392e9H5

Developed By:

CIM Group – https://ift.tt/2FmkvD6

Harry B. Macklowe

Architects of 432 Park Avenue:

Rafael Viñoly – https://www.rvapc.com/

SLCE Architects – https://ift.tt/3E8RW8x

Architecture & Design for the Unit:

Hiroshi Sugimoto – https://ift.tt/3lkd03k

New Material Research Laboratory – https://shinsoken.jp/

Tomoyuki Sakakida

YUN Architecture – https://ift.tt/3kaCAbH

Susan Yun & Felix Ade

About 432 Park Avenue:

Located on Park Avenue between 56th and 57th Streets, 432 Park Avenue is the tallest residential tower in the Western Hemisphere. Designed by Rafael Vinoly, this extraordinary 96 story tower rises 1,396 feet and redefines the Manhattan skyline. All windows measure an expansive 10 feet by 10 feet, flooding residences with abundant natural light and spectacular views of Central Park, the Hudson and East Rivers, Atlantic Ocean, and many iconic Manhattan buildings and avenues.

The interiors of the residences, designed by celebrated architect Deborah Berke, epitomize elegance and sophistication. Residences feature 12’-6” finished ceilings, private elevator landings, service entrances, windowed eat-in kitchens, and large master bedroom suites with two bathrooms and adjoining dressing rooms. Interior finishes include solid oak flooring, custom hardware, and the highest quality natural materials. Windowed kitchens feature white lacquer and natural oak cabinetry, Miele stainless steel appliances, Dornbracht fixtures, marble countertops and floors, and windowed breakfast bars overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Generously proportioned Master Bedroom Suites include two bathrooms fitted in book-matched slabs of Italian statuario marble with freestanding soaking tubs, cubic marble vanities with 22” oval sinks, and radiant heated floors. Staff suites, office suites, climate-controlled wine cellars and storage units are also available for purchase.

Time Codes:

0:00 – Intro

2:56 – Salon & Tea Room

8:30 – Kitchen & Family Room

15:09 – Bedrooms

18:49 – Primary Bedroom Suite

24:41- Outro & Final Words

