In 2017 Oakland A’s Chose Laney College Ballpark Site Over Better Howard Terminal Location That Scored Higher In HOK Study

In 2017 The Oakland Athletics announced the selection of the Laney College Site for a new ballpark for the team and over the very popular choice the Mayor of Oakland Libby Schaaf originally wanted: Howard Terminal. Moreover, David Kaval, the A’s President, selected that property even though it scored out lower than Howard Terminal in the 2001 ballpark study that was produced by architecture firm Hellmuth Obata and Kassabaum.

The 2001 HOK Ballpark Study that was paid for by then – Oakland City Attorney John Russo had it this way: Laney College scored 14 versus 22 for Howard Terminal, and cosidering Urban Design, Transportation, Site Factors, Cost and Timing. Also, Howard Terminal was less expensive at $503 million versus $617 million for Laney College. The biggest cost was land acquisition at $76 million versus $37 million for Howard Terminal – and then parking, where Howard Terminal cost $75 million compared to $132 million for Laney College.

What was the reason? Was it tied to the Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s reluctance / inexperience with tax increment financing – a key component of the original plan? Or was it because of the location of BART at Laney College? And what about the huge waterfront view that Howard Terminal provides?

Questions. Many of them.

Now, and after the Peralta Community College District Board of Directors voted to reject the A’s proposal, Mayor Schaaf worked to give the A’s an option of picking either the Coliseum or Howard Terminal. What did the A’s do? They picked both, causing a real political problem, even as they believed picking one or the other would avoid a political problem.

On top of that, the City of Oakland employees working on the project don’t have the proper training in bond finance with respect to tax increment financing to understand what they are doing. They are making a ton of mistakes.

More on that soon.

Stay tuned.

