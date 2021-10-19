https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rfQb8cl7wGQ



ILUW Local 10, The Shipping Backlog & The Working Class with ILWU Local 10 Pres Trent Willis

ILWU Local 10 president Trent Willis looks at the backlog of shipping on the West Coast and reports that the backlog of ships has ended at the Port of Oakland. He asks why at the 9th largest port in the US, ocean carriers are refusing to use the port to unload container ships with 70 to 80 ships backing up in the ports of LA?

He also discusses the growing working class anger with a growing strike wave building up throughout the US and the growing dangers of a fascist movement in the US. The issue of privatization of the Port of Oakland and gentrification is also a focus and Willis reports that longshore workers cannot afford to live in San Francisco and Oakland and many have to commute from the Sacramento area driving hundreds of miles to go to work while million dollar condos are being built in Oakland and San Francisco.

This interview was done on 10/14/21.

