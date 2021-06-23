IKEA in Atlanta Under Fire For Juneteenth Celebration Menu By Joseph Armendariz
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4pwlMPveuI
ONN – IKEA in Atlanta Under Fire For Juneteenth Celebration Menu By Joseph Armendariz – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.
IKEA in Atlanta Under Fire For Juneteenth Celebration Menu By Joseph Armendariz . In an attempt to celebrate Juneteenth Ikea decides to promote Juneteenth celebration menu by highlighting Fried Chicken and watermelon. Could this be a subtle Jab at Celebration of Juneteenth or simply a lack of judgement.
Photo and email courtesy of tmz.com
#IKEA#RacistMenu#Atlanta
via IFTTT
