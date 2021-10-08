https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l-MXP1FVqVU



Oakland News Now –

If Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Is Racist Why Did He Back Black GOP Woman Avis Harrison For Office?

– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

If Raiders Coach Jon Gruden Is Racist Why Did He Back Black GOP Woman Avis Harrison For Office?

Ok, according to The Wall Street Journal, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden did this:

On July 21, 2011, the National Football League and its players were working to resolve a lockout that threatened the upcoming season. That day, the league’s owners voted to ratify a new collective bargaining agreement—but the players opted not to vote on it immediately, citing outstanding issues that the union was fighting to resolve. That same day, Jon Gruden—the current Las Vegas Raiders coach who has been one of the most prominent figures in the NFL over the past two decades—sent an email about DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association, to a team executive. Gruden’s email described Smith with a racist trope common in anti-Black imagery. “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires,” he wrote in the email reviewed by The Wall Street Journal. Gruden is currently the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, having previously coached both the Raiders and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the franchise he led to its first Super Bowl win after the 2002 season. He was a broadcaster for ESPN at the time he sent the email to Bruce Allen, who was then the president of the franchise now called the Washington Football Team. In an interview, Gruden said he can’t specifically recall writing the email but apologized for using that language. “I’m really sorry,” he said. The NFL is reviewing Gruden’s status with the Raiders for potential discipline, a person familiar with the matter said. Gruden said he had been angry at the time because of the lockout and didn’t trust the direction the players, led by Smith, were going in the negotiations. He said he has in the past referred to people he believes to be lying as “rubber lips” and that he took it “too far.” “I was upset,” Gruden said. “I used a horrible way of explaining it.” The NFL said this; “The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” the NFL said. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

Given the reference, which would make one think of bad references to blacks in history, and is racist from that perspective, the question is, is Jon Gruden racist? My answer is no.

First, because of my own experience with Jon, I can say I have never felt any time that he had any issue with me, let alone being black. Jon has asked for an accepted my football strategy plays and never refused a question from me at the NFL Owners Meetings. Moreover, our relationship goes back to 1998, Now, am I one of his best friends? No. But, as one who’s not afraid of calling out racism, I just can’t get on that bandwagon.

Explain why Jon and Cindy Gruden would raise $8,000 for an unknown black woman member of the Republican Party named Avis Davidson for Tampa City Council? This just in: it’s OK to be black and conservative. I may not like it, but it’s OK. This is what I wrote about that news;

Jon Gruden, Oakland Raiders Head Coach to be, not only is listed as a registered Republican, but also has been active in supporting GOP candidates even for local office. Indeed, from my research to date, which I admit has not been extensive, I have been able to determine that Gruden is far more active in politics than his would-be predecessor Jack Del Rio – save for the fact that both are Republican.

ESPN Analyst Jon Gruden held a fundraiser for an African American former school teacher, who’s also Republican, Avis Harrison, in 2016. Ms. Davidson ran for an open seat on the Tampa Bay City Council. To help her raise money, the Gruden’s, Jon and Cindy, held an event at their home Thursday, September 8th, 2016. There, the Grudens’ raised $8,000 for Ms. Davidson’s campaign. Unfortunately, she lost a very close race for the spot by just 65 votes – and even though she was out-raised by her opponents, Gruden’s star-power gave her great visibility. But the fact here is Jon Gruden has been active in helping GOP party election hopefuls seek office, regardless of color.

in my original post, I wondered about Gruden being a GOPer, but that’s his right. It is not proper to bend the truth to make Jon look worse, and yet that was what I was doing at the time. News flash; Jon Gruden is not racist. OK?

Stay tuned.

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month October 2021 (363) September 2021 (1111) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18)