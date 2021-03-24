IDW Brings Wildly Popular Creators and Exclusives to [email protected] Attendees Across the World. IDW Spotlights 2021 Plans for Sonic The Hedgehog,Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Top Shelf Productions, and More

The time-honored tradition of attending panels and hunting for collectibles runs deep with comic fans, and IDW is thrilled to deliver that experience directly to you with their exciting plans for this week’s [email protected]! With four engaging creator panels, five exclusive variant covers, new project announcement, art reveals, and rare past convention exclusives once again made available, our week-long celebration of [email protected] is not to be missed!

“We’re glad for the opportunity to showcase our amazing writers and artists in a virtual setting with fans everywhere,” says Nachie Marsham, IDW’s Publisher. “While nothing’s quite the same as the personal touch of meeting with fans at our booth, I’m thrilled that our creative partners have brought their talent, energy, and insight to [email protected]’s global audience.”

IDW’s dedicated WonderCon web store (wondercon.idwpublishing.com) launches today, the home for all of IDW and Top Shelf Productions’ convention exclusives, signed editions, and bargains aplenty! Here’s our plan for rollout:

Beginning Today, March 22nd: As a special “thank you” to our devoted fans, the web store debuts with hard-to-find con exclusives and autographed merchandise from conventions past, available at special discounts! We’ve opened our vaults, so come see what incredible rarities you’ve missed from previous shows!

Beginning Thursday, March 25th, at 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT): IDW’s new convention exclusives for Spring 2021’s hottest comic books become available to order! Our new exclusives include G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, My Little Pony/Transformers II, Sleeping Beauties, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and TMNT: The Last Ronin, featuring cover artwork by Eric Canete, Evan Stanley, Katie Skelly, Sean Galloway, and Kevin Eastman, respectively!

Throughout the event, IDW will also run a special contest for fans to win one of each of IDW’s WonderCon 2021 convention exclusive comic book variants — to enter, simply enter your email address at our WonderCon web store.

Full details for all of IDW’s panels, guests, and exclusive products for [email protected] are available below!

————————————————–

IDW PROGRAMMING FOR [email protected]

[email protected] has created a dedicated web page (see links below) for each panel, where fans can sign up for automatic notification for when the panels will go live online! And don’t worry if you miss the panel when it first launches — the best thing about this year’s WonderCon is that you can watch any and all programming at your leisure from the comfort of your own home, anytime you want!

————————————————–

IDW and SEGA Kick-off a Year-Long Celebration of Sonic The Hedgehog’s 30th Anniversary at WonderCon!

The creative minds behind IDW’s blockbuster Sonic The Hedgehog comics break down Sonic’s 30th Anniversary in 2021. The team will announce details about the Sonic 30th Anniversary Special comic book with guest appearances by fan-favorite talent who will be bringing new Sonic adventures to stores near you in 2021!

Longtime Sonic contributors Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley, and Bracardi Curry are joined by — in her first appearance ever to discuss her longtime Sonic fandom and new projects — New York Times bestselling author Gale Galligan (The Babysitters Club), who will be writing a Sonic The Hedgehog tale for Free Comic Book Day 2021 and contributing a tale called “Dr. Eggman’s Birthday” to the 30th Anniversary Special!

Panelists:

Bracardi Curry, Colorist/Inker/Cover Artist of Sonic The Hedgehog and Annual 2020

Michael Cisneros, Manager of Licensing, SEGA of America

Ian Flynn, Writer of Sonic The Hedgehog and Bad Guys

Gale Galligan, Writer of 30th Anniversary Special and Sonic The Hedgehog FCBD 2021

Evan Stanley, Writer/Artist of Sonic The Hedgehog

Moderator:

David Mariotte, Editor of Sonic The Hedgehog

Start time: Friday, March 26, 2021 – 2:00pm ET (11:00am PT)

CLICK HERE to sign up for the Sonic The Hedgehog panel!

————————————————–

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin and the IDW TMNT Universe!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin is the most popular and widely-read TMNT comic of all time. The blockbuster miniseries has engrossed TMNT fans old and new alike . . . and now, with the secret identity of the Ronin revealed to the world, Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz of the Last Ronin creative team are joined by Jennika writer/artist Brahm Revel to provide an incredible deep dive into the character’s past and tragic destiny!

Also, enjoy exciting news about the future of IDW’s TMNT universe, including Jennika, the monthly TMNT series, and more! Of special note, Tom Waltz will discuss his latest work in the upcoming TMNT Annual 2021: specifically, the official prelude to a major event years in the making… The Armageddon Game!

Panelists:

Kevin Eastman, Co-Creator of TMNT and main creative force behind The Last Ronin

Brahm Revel, Writer/Artist of TMNT: Jennika and Jennika II

Tom Waltz, Writer of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Co-Writer of The Last Ronin

Moderator:

John Barber, IDW Editor-in-Chief

Start time: Friday, Mar 26, 2021 – 5:00pm ET (2:00pm PT)

CLICK HERE to sign up for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles panel!

————————————————–

IDW in 2021 and Beyond!

Look ahead to everything new from IDW Publishing in 2021! Learn what’s next for Locke & Key, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures, Marvel Action, Transformers, Usagi Yojimbo, Sonic The Hedgehog — and much, much more! There’s nowhere better to get a behind-the-scenes look at IDW than with editor-in-chief John Barber, publisher Nachie Marsham, and guests including Kevin Eastman and Daniel José Older!

In the “IDW in 2021 and Beyond” panel, you’ll get a first look at the quarterly Godzilla: Rivals series of one-shots, debuting with the 50th anniversary celebration of Toho’s infamous Smog Monster with Godzilla vs. Hedorah in June. Also, we’re debuting the new cover to the upcoming Bermuda series by John Layman and Nick Bradshaw, and that’s just for starters!

Panelists:

Kevin Eastman, Co-Creator of TMNT and main creative force behind The Last Ronin

Daniel José Older, Writer of Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures

Leigh Walton, Publicist and Marketing Director of Top Shelf Productions

Moderators:

John Barber, IDW Editor-in-Chief

Nachie Marsham, IDW Publisher

Start time: Saturday, March 27, 2021 – 3:00pm ET (12:00pm PT)

CLICK HERE to sign up for the IDW 2021 panel!

————————————————–

Top Shelf’s World of Indie Graphic Novels

Now in its 24th year, beloved publisher Top Shelf Productions celebrates 2021 with an international superteam of brilliant, quirky cartoonists who combine gorgeous artwork with whimsical storytelling that could only come from these minds. From Mexican food trucks to Scottish truffle farms, middle-grade ocean science to young-reader fantasy, don’t miss this chance to meet the cream of the indie crop!

Panelists:

James Albon, Writer/Artist of The Delicacy

Edgar Camacho, Writer/Artist of Onion Skin

Kim Dwinell, Writer/Artist of Surfside Girls and The Science of Surfing

James Kochalka, Writer/Artist of Johnny Boo and Monkey vs. Robot

Christian Slade, Writer/Artist of Korgi

Moderator:

Leigh Walton, Publicist and Marketing Director of Top Shelf Productions

Start time: Saturday, March 27, 2021 – 6:00pm ET (3:00pm PT)

CLICK HERE to sign up for the Top Shelf 2021 panel!

————————————————–

IDW’S CONVENTION EXCLUSIVES

All new convention exclusives will be made available to order beginning Thursday, March 25th. IDW is offering free domestic shipment on all orders of $65 or more. Visit IDW’s convention webstore here to place orders — but hurry, these hot comics are only available while supplies last, and the web store closes at midnight PT on Sunday, March 27th!

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero: Serpentor Uncoiled One-Shot

Written by Larry Hama, Illustrated by Rod Whigham

Convention Exclusive Cover by Eric Canete

$15.00 US

My Little Pony/Transformers II: The Magic of Cybertron #1

Written by James Asmus and Sam Maggs, Illustrated by Jack Lawrence and Casey Coller

Convention Exclusive Cover by Evan Stanley

$10.00 US

Sleeping Beauties #6

Based on the Novel by Stephen King and Owen King

Written by Rio Youers, Illustrated by Alison Sampson

Convention Exclusive Cover by Katie Skelly

$10.00 US

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #115

Written and Illustrated by Sophie Campbell

Convention Exclusive Cover by Sean Galloway

$10.00 US

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #2

By Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird, Tom Waltz, Esau and Isaac Escorza, and Ben Bishop

Convention Exclusive Black-and-White Cover by Kevin Eastman

$20.00 US

