https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7IwAHunz3DA

ONN – I Ate the Most EXPENSIVE Steak at the Bellagio Las Vegas Steakhouse – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Bellagio Las Vegas Prime Steakhouse offers a wagyu filet mignon steak (6 ounces) for $125. The Prime Bellagio Las Vegas menu also includes dry-aged bone-in ribeye, peppercorn-crusted New York Strip, cold water lobster tail, and roasted Chilean sea bass. For dessert, White Chocolate Creme Brulee, New York Cheesecake, Lemon Meringue Tart, Strawberry Ice Cream Sundae, and more. With all this on the menu, Prime is one of the best steak restaurants in Las Vegas.

Prime Steakhouse

Bellagio Las Vegas

3600 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89109

👉 For business inquiries, please contact us directly: [email protected]

🤩 Follow us on Instagram: https://ift.tt/3g5lNoh

😎 Join us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgbiMm_nkWAHTuzgYF5Y09Q/join

🤗 Tip us on Paypal: https://ift.tt/3g77G1U

☕️ Buy us a coffee (no account required) https://ift.tt/3zbThZI

► MORE ALL YOU CAN VEGAS

Aria Las Vegas Thai Restaurant VEGETARIAN Friendly Food https://youtu.be/MlfyWWm_LwU

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Buffet ALL YOU CAN EAT Wicked Spoon Buffet Now Self Serve https://youtu.be/-eFNZqvl9lE

CAESARS BUFFET LAS VEGAS The NEW All You Can Eat Buffet in Las Vegas https://youtu.be/cLe0wzoH4U8

The BEST Steak at The Plaza Hotel OSCAR STYLE! Oscar’s Steakhouse Downtown Las Vegas https://youtu.be/tf2ZejkMMrM

The Ultimate SUSHI Feast! Sapporo Revolving Sushi Las Vegas https://youtu.be/d0m5x6o6waU

We Ate Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab at Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab Las Vegas https://youtu.be/6AvKVmgPmXc

Las Vegas HAND PULLED NOODLES! Shang Artisan Noodle Spicy Wontons Chinese Beef Noodles https://youtu.be/VKUpTCBsun8

Cosmopolitan Las Vegas Bang Bar – MORE BANG FOR YOUR BUCK! https://youtu.be/XhmR4XgTT6A

I Took My Filipino Mom on a BBQ Road Trip https://youtu.be/Hs-alGxTdR0

Las Vegas Italian Food FEAST! Osteria Fiorella at Red Rock Resort https://youtu.be/1pGm98jcJW8

LAS VEGAS Cheap Eats ALL YOU CAN EAT Sushi Jjanga https://youtu.be/uR1LFsNQ70w

GORDON RAMSAY Hell’s Kitchen LUXURY LUNCH Las Vegas Strip https://youtu.be/zcoYW4ObQ9w

LAS VEGAS Venetian Delmonico Steakhouse ULTIMATE Steak Dinner for Two by Emeril Lagasse https://youtu.be/JCJtDshO1IQ

GORDON RAMSAY Fish and Chips The Linq Las Vegas Seafood Restaurant https://youtu.be/Q2HErGBm5IA

Las Vegas BEST Breakfast at COSMOPOLITAN The Henry (5 Stars) https://youtu.be/Ox-PMAgQ5wk

We Ate PIZZA at Wolfgang Puck Las Vegas Mandalay Bay https://youtu.be/DeVor31_HtU

DID THIS REALLY HAPPEN AT THE NEW VIRGIN LAS VEGAS HOTEL? https://youtu.be/JaJb2LGyj1o

BEST BUFFET IN LAS VEGAS Wicked Spoon Reopens at Cosmopolitan https://youtu.be/JPzE9AimB9g

Disneyland Food Festival “A Touch of Disney” – TASTY Fried Chicken and More! https://youtu.be/qYoAc58YCiA

What Do White Castle FISH SLIDERS Taste Like? https://youtu.be/uC8kwp_GMu0

Las Vegas BEST CHEAP EATS Ellis Island $7.99 Steak Dinner https://youtu.be/Qr4vzCjczf4

We Ate at Every Restaurant at the Excalibur Las Vegas Food Court https://youtu.be/AWuMtyafquE

Mandalay Bay Ri Ra Irish Pub Las Vegas – HUGE Fish and Chips! https://youtu.be/wmDMBpmuT2Y

Giordano’s DEEP DISH Pizza Las Vegas w/ Bill & Lisa and DanVsWorld https://youtu.be/flBgXnWiqRM

All You Can Eat MEAT FEAST! Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse Las Vegas https://youtu.be/_qINCIAIEMo

GORDON RAMSAY Hell’s Kitchen Las Vegas – How EXPENSIVE Is It? https://youtu.be/EmSdzQrakjI

Venetian Grand Canal Shoppes BEST Food Court in Las Vegas https://youtu.be/fz-mIJmyfPc

► SUBSCRIBE TO ALL YOU CAN VEGAS https://www.youtube.com/c/AllYouCanVegas?sub_confirmation=1

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

LET ZENNIE62MEDIA TELL YOUR STORY Let ZENNIE62MEDIA Tell The Story About You The Media Refuses To Produce. Visit our site and hire Zennie62Media. Have a rebuttal on a YouTube video of your own? Send the link to [email protected] for consideration for Oakland News Now.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month June 2021 (111) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)