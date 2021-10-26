Howard Terminal Update: Why Is Alameda County Holding Today’s Board Of Supervisors Meeting?

https://youtu.be/Sfp86mr3u6o

Ok. Why is Alameda County holding today’s Board Of Supervisors Meeting? Because the Mayor of Oakland believes she needs the County’s 17 percent of the property tax revenue Howard Terminal produces in order to make a tax increment financing district under what is called Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District law for the ballpark area there.

The truth is she does not need it in order to use tax increment financing – she just loses the 17 percent of the revenue. She can make that up mathematically. Try it yourself with my spreadsheet.

So if Oakland projects $1.6 billion in property tax revenue assuming a base year assessed value of $2 billion, and four percent rate of growth in assessed value annually, then one has to add 17 percent more in assessed value to make up for the County opting out.

The law allows for the district fiscal agent and not the City to be responsible for bond default.

And my question is why has Oakland not done its Infrastructure Financing Plan as called for by EIFD law?

Also when the City of Oakland makes and the Athletics make their presentation, if they do, look for an all-white consulting team. The total absence of black economic development consultants in this is galling. It’s not like there aren’t any.

They could have called Annejette Scott for community development and me for tax increment financing since I am the one who told A’s President Dave Kaval about the ability to use EIFDs in the first place. (And for those of you who forget, it’s common for people in media who have backgrounds in another field, to be hired for work in that field as per their comments as media people. If you need examples, look at the revolving door of NBA basketball coaches who become announcers, then go back to coaching, and then back to the broadcast booth. Names like Steve Kerr, Mark Jackson, and Kenny Smith. Smith’s a great example, as his work on NBA on TNT gives a constant presentation of his basketball coaching approach. There’s no reason that can’t be done in economic development.).

