Howard Terminal Update: Mayor Of Oakland’s Staff Forgets Infrastructure Financing Plan Before Alameda County Meeting

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf has pushed a political agenda with respect to the Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project – one that caused Major League Baseball to more than glance at Las Vegas as a relocation target for the Oakland A’s. But this time, her efforts and those of her staff and consultants, have combined to push the much-needed large scale events center and baseball stadium further behind in its completion.

To put it simply, one major Howard Terminal Ballpark District Project is missing from the presentation to the County, and it’s way too late to do anything about it. Moreover, it’s not something really new here, as I have noted that the City of Oakland has wasted two years in failing to form a fiscal agency to collect tax increment financing revenues, then form a plan for spending that money, which would then yield the “sources and uses” document that Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval has called for more than once. It’s called the “ Infrastructure Financing Plan”.

The Infrastructure Financing Plan is not a term I created at all, but one that appears 56 times in the bill called SB 293 Skinner, the special legislation that Mayor Schaaf teamed up with Mr. Kaval and then Assemblyman and now California Attorney General Rob Bonta to get the California Legislature to pass and California Governor Gavin Newsom to sign into law October 11th, 2019.

SB 293 Skinner is what Dave Kaval has insisted the City of Oakland use, even as its consultants have some how convinced the unwitting Oakland City Administrator to follow a path leading toward an unnecessary crazy-quilt of overlaying districts, whereas SB 293 Skinner not only calls for one tax increment financing district, but allows the fiscal agency to use the TIF money from that zone in parts of Oakland outside of it, as formed in all of the community meetings and is to be spelled out in its Infrastructure Financing Plan.

But guess what, folks? There’s no Infrastructure Financing Plan!

In other words, all of the chickens associated with the wild-hair-I-do-not-have, arm-waving warnings I have tried to issue with how the Mayor is trying to “implement” (cough-cough) the development of Howard Terminal will come home to roots on October 26th. No, I don’t mean Alameda County will reject the City of Oakland’s request to join the Howard Terminal TIF Revenue Sharing Party, I mean the undone job Alameda County will rubber stamp that will cause the Oakland A’s to spend another year waiting for The City of Oakland to get its collective act together.

As far back as 2015, when SB 628 Bealle , the legislative father of all Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District bills that have appeared since, including SB 293 Skinner, was passed, this was true:

“This bill would additionally authorize the legislative body of a city or a county, defined to include a city and county, to establish an enhanced infrastructure financing district, adopt an infrastructure financing plan, and issue bonds, for which only the district is liable, “ https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201320140SB628

That idea is baked into SB 293 Skinner:

This bill would establish alternative procedures for the formation of an infrastructure financing district by the City of Oakland under these provisions. The bill would require the City Council of the City of Oakland to initiate proceedings for the formation of the district by adoption of a resolution of intention to establish the district that, among other things, directs the preparation of an infrastructure financing plan. https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/billTextClient.xhtml?bill_id=201920200SB293

See that, folks? So, again, where is the Howard Terminal Infrastructure Financing Plan? It would be a good idea to make it, if only to be able to show the following:

How much of total tax increment financing revenue will be generated and under what scenarios. How much of the wish-list of Howard Terminal community directed projects will actually be done, at what cost, and from what combination of financial sources. How much of total tax increment financing revenue will be consumed by the Howard Terminal Ballpark Infrastructure Cost? (Remember, the plan was to have the A’s pay for it up-front, then be paid back by the Howard Terminal Fiscal Agency. What organizational form will the “ Howard Terminal Fiscal Agency” take, and who has been picked to run it? What will the County’s contribution yield? In other words, it will be giving its 17 percent of the share of property tax revenue to the Howard Terminal TIF. What will it get back?

The New Samoa Peninsula Enhanced Infrastructure Finance District Shows The Way For Oakland

Forming the answers to those questions regarding the formation of an Infrastructure Financing Plan is not weird rocket science, and is old hat in California. Just take a look at the work done in establishing the new Samoa Peninsula Enhanced Infrastructure Finance District that was established June 29th of this year 2021.

The Humboldt County Economic Development Division was the lead organization in preparing the Infrastructure Financing Plan for the Samoa Peninsula Enhanced Infrastructure Finance District. Have you seen Oakland’s Economic Development Office involved in any major aspect of Howard Terminal to date? Short answer: no. Why? Well, the Mayor of Oakland said it herself twice interviews with me, when she explained that Oakland did not have the staff with experience to do what she called “redevelopment” and deal with tax increment financing.

But Humboldt County sure as hell has. Moreover, I was and have been more than willing to help Oakland and the Mayor, but have been rebuffed and insulted by her at every turn – both on Howard Terminal and on The Raiders Stadium (where, after a request by Raiders Owner Mark Davis, I secured the involvement of Piper Jafray Investment Bankers, who blessed my stadium financing plan and emailed their interest. My website presenting the plan is still live and right here). I gave the whole contact information kit-and-kaboddle to the Mayor in 2015, who did absolutely zero-nothing.

I could care less who doesn’t like that I openly state my desire to help Oakland here, because the people who issue such complaints have zero-history or knowledge to bringing to bear on the matter of getting Howard Terminal back on track. And that’s the fact, jack. They can whine and cry all they want; Howard Terminal needs help. It needs a workgroup and Oakland doesn’t have one.

In the case of Humboldt County, the leaders were not encumbered with such insecurities as those that consistently plague Oakland. That organization established something called the “Samoa Peninsula Infrastructure Workgroup”. Formed February 13th, 2020, it brought together the Humboldt County Economic Development Staff, the County Fire Department, The California Center For Rural Policy, The Manila Community Services District, The City of Eureka and the City of Arcata. What did they do?

Well, according to the Humboldt Bay Municipal Water District, the Workgroup did this…

The District is participating on the Samoa Peninsula Infrastructure Workgroup with other public agencies

to explore the most beneficial mechanism for obtaining funding to improve infrastructure on the Samoa Peninsula for economic development improvements and the betterment of the community members who live there and the economy of Humboldt County. https://www.hbmwd.com/files/ec7874390/HBMWD+BFS+Audit+6.30.19.pdf

See?

Where was Oakland’s Howard Terminal Financing workgroup during February of 2020? Answer: nowhere because we did not have one. What Oakland had was the community meetings to form that wish list, but no team of people, cities, and organizations, including the Oakland A’s, meeting to determine how to fund it, in addition to the A’s ballpark and infrastructure. Moreover, the City of Oakland could include the Port of Oakland and the Pacific Maritime Corporation in the workgroup and have some real fiscal planning fun.

Now, where we are is many who were involved in those community planning meetings feel their work will be tossed into the trash, and so far that’s how it looks. All the City’s consultants have shown are documents used to try and politically defend Howard Terminal, but not documents to advance the financing of Howard Terminal.

This is beyond awful.

Alameda County Will Approve An Incomplete Howard Terminal Project But Should Make Oakland Do Its’ Work

All of this can be turned around if Alameda County forces the City of Oakland to establish a workgroup and move toward the completion of an Infrastructure Financing Plan as the law requires. Right now, Oakland is purely and simply not in compliance with any EIDL law, and specifically SB 293 Skinner.

Time to go to work.

Stay tuned.

