Howard Terminal Ballpark: Dave Kaval’s Las Vegas Words Pissed-Off The Oakland City Council

You can mark Sunday, June 7th, 2021, at 1:21 AM EST as the time that Oakland Athletics President Dave Kaval officially pissed-off the Oakland City Council. Based on a large number of conversations I’ve had over the past week, if the Oakland City Council Summer vote on the A’s Howard Terminal Project to go into a period to structure a development agreement (which would then be voted on this fall, ostensibly), were held today, the best that Kaval and company could hope for is a tie, with the tie-breaker being Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, the A’s main political friend.

That’s because of Kaval’s visit to Las Vegas and his seemingly constant chirping about Las Vegas, and how wonderful it is, all during negotiations with the City of Oakland and The Oakland City Council that he’s directly involved in.

The latest example of this ill-advised media blitz came on Sunday via the website White Cleat Beat, once again praising the virtues of Las Vegas as a new home. Meanwhile, Oakland Mayor Schaaf is working to get the much-needed property tax money the County of Alameda has. The reason? To allow for a larger bond issue, and an improved ability to capture as much of the total potential tax increment revenue as possible (which is just north of $1.4 billion, and $1.8 billion if a 45-year time horizon for the bond issue is assumed (avoiding technicalities for this post).

Think about that: Kaval throwing Oakland under the bus via the media both in the SF Bay Area and in Las Vegas, while the Mayor of Oakland works to get more money for him. The irony of that is apparently lost on the Oakland A’s and Major League Baseball, because David keeps doing it. He and the MLB seem to think they can just pack up and move to Las Vegas with ease. Hold on, there, buster. It’s not that easy.

This is not 2016. There’s no $30 billion-worth-Sheldon Adelson to twist the collective arms of the Nevada Legislature and eek out a vote for a $750 million subsidy. And there’s no Southern Nevada Tourism and Infrastructure Committee to write a giant bill that paves the way for the Oakland A’s.

Plus, where there was a Republican Legislature and Governor Sandoval, there’s a Democratic Governor Siolak, and a Democratic Legislature. And if you think Siolak is going to automatically work against Democratic Governor Newsom and Democratic Mayor Schaaf just because the Raiders are in Las Vegas, think again.

And in all of this, there’s still The Pandemic. While Las Vegas is digging out of it, it’s a long way from here to normal, and standing between both points is much needed billions of dollars from the Democratically-controlled Federal Government. If Kaval thinks he’s can score a Raiders-sized subsidy in this environment, he’s not only in for a rude awakening, but a possible prohibition on how the anticipated Infrastructure Bill is used.

The message Kaval and Company are indirectly sending to Las Vegas and Nevada is he thinks they can use whatever cut of that money they get for him to leave Oakland. Dave should think twice. On top of that, he’s just days away from possible help from the State of California. So, in all of this, it’s not a matter of asking Dave why he’s taking this strategy, but saying “Hey, friend, you gotta stop. You’re messing up your chance to get anything.”

One thing’s for sure in Kaval, and Major League Baseball’s, approach to the matter of getting a new stadium in Oakland or Las Vegas, or anywhere, is the complete lack of any appearance of the use of strategic planning, scenario planning, or system dynamics, or ideally some combination of all three.

People are SUFFERING and no set of videos of people in Las Vegas drinking and having a good time with government money is going to change that. We forced businesses out of business, and now some seem to think we can just imagine the economy’s back to normal? Crazy.

Dave’s got to stop, eat some humble pie, and salvage his work to keep the A’s in Oakland. Right now, he’s taking a match to his own plans, lighting them, and using them to smoke a cigar he bought in Las Vegas. Trouble is, Dave doesn’t know that cigar is an exploding one.

Stay tuned.

