https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HFasmq_X294



Oakland News Now – Howard Terminal Ballpark City Of Oakland Design Review Committee Meeting Livestream – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Howard Terminal City Of Oakland Design Review Committee Meeting Livestream

The next phase in the strangely controversial Oakland Athletics Howard Terminal Ballpark Development Process is the Oakland Planning Commission Design Review Committee. The DRC meets today at 3 PM via ZOOM and you can watch it live, here.

No decision will be made today. The Design Review Committee will look at public comments and then make its determination. So, Oakland Athletics Fans should be in attendance.

The DRC Chair is Clark Manus, with Jonathan Fearn, and Tom Limon, joining. Considering that Clark Manus called the Howard Terminal EIR Process a “napkin sketch”, I don’t expect him to be kind in this hearing.

As to who he is, Clark Manus is principal with the locally famous architecture firm Heller Manus. I have not met Clark, but his business partner Jeffrey Heller is a long-time friend of mine. I estimate I’ve known Jeff for about 35 years. His wife Debra Heller and I were good friends, and I worked for her and Frank Noto at her political consulting firm President of GCA Strategies in San Francisco in 1994. She passed away at 48, and to this day I feel we were all cheated by not seeing her live a full life.

But I digress, this meeting could be the one that pushes the Oakland A’s to Las Vegas, given that the City of Oakland has not proven to be a welcome place for the A’s development desires. I know Dave Kaval has said he wants an affirmative vote, but the fact is, Major League Baseball is tired of the hold-ups, and is ready to bounce if the A’s can’t get a timely process going here.

From the DRC file for the September 8th meeting:

Design Review discussion for the proposed Oakland Waterfront Ballpark District

Planned Unit Development (PUD). The proposal includes a new open-air waterfront multi-purpose Major League Baseball (MLB) ballpark with a capacity of up to 35,000-persons; mixed use development including up to 3,000 residential units, up to 1.5 million square feet of office, and up to approximately 270,000 square feet of retail uses; an approximately 50,000 square-foot indoor performance center with capacity of up to 3,500 individuals; an approximately 280,000 square-foot, 400- room hotel; and a network of approximately 18.3 acres of privately-owned, publicly-accessible open spaces.

Here’s the staff report:

Item-1-PLN20048-Waterfront-Ballpark-District-PUD

The City of Oakland Case Planner is Pete Vollmann at (510) 238-6167 or by email pvollmann@oaklandca.gov

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Now Archives Oakland News Now Archives Select Month September 2021 (230) August 2021 (843) July 2021 (725) June 2021 (431) May 2021 (393) April 2021 (463) March 2021 (320) February 2021 (315) January 2021 (356) December 2020 (319) November 2020 (349) October 2020 (444) September 2020 (445) August 2020 (496) July 2020 (462) June 2020 (391) May 2020 (301) April 2020 (289) March 2020 (239) February 2020 (221) January 2020 (262) December 2019 (161) November 2019 (183) October 2019 (226) September 2019 (173) August 2019 (231) July 2019 (239) June 2019 (194) May 2019 (137) April 2019 (224) March 2019 (164) February 2019 (142) January 2019 (181) December 2018 (147) November 2018 (168) October 2018 (173) September 2018 (192) August 2018 (183) July 2018 (176) June 2018 (125) May 2018 (28) April 2018 (18) March 2018 (6)