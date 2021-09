https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6QV55kLnvo



Oakland News Now – How We Can Win Texas and Florida in 2022 with Shaniqua McClendon – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.

Ahead of National Voter Registration Day on September 28, Crooked Media’s Senior Political Director Shaniqua McClendon talks about the challenges and opportunities ahead in expanding the electorate for the 2022 midterm elections, and how you can support the work of organizers in key states making sure registration is one less barrier eligible voters face in making their voices heard next year. Shaniqua is joined by Raymond Paultre, Executive Director of the Florida Alliance, and Luke Warford, Texas Democratic Party’s Chief Strategy Officer.

Subscribe to our channel! https://www.youtube.com/crookedmedia?sub_confirmation=1

Crooked believes that we need a better conversation about politics, culture, and the world around us—one that doesn’t just focus on what’s broken, but what we can do to fix it. At a time when it’s increasingly easy to feel cynical or hopeless, former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor have created a place where people can have sane conversations that inform, entertain, and inspire action. In 2017 they started Crooked with Pod Save America—a no-bullshit conversation about politics. Since then, we continue to add shows, voices, and opportunities for activism, because it’s up to all of us to do our part to build a better world. That’s it. End of mission.

Written content at http://www.crooked.com

Follow Crooked on Twitter https://twitter.com/crookedmedia

Follow Crooked on Facebook https://ift.tt/2O9gUeH

Follow Crooked on Instagram https://ift.tt/33MY6bE

via IFTTT

Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the video is “liked” by Zennie62 YouTube, then it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.

Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog