How Vitamin D Affects Every Organ and Tissue

Vitamin D is one of the most important fat-soluble vitamins. Learn how it affects your body.

Let’s talk about how vitamin D affects your different organs and tissues.

I think you’ll be surprised to learn how broad the effect of vitamin D is on your body. Vitamin D receptors are in just about every cell of your body.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, so it goes right to the center of the cell and has huge effects on it. I believe this is the most important fat-soluble vitamin.

Vitamin D is important for virtually every part of your body. If you take a vitamin D supplement, be sure it’s a high-quality natural supplement.

Vitamin D affects certain organs and tissues, including the:

1. Brain

2. Hair

3. Scalp and skin

4. Sinuses

5. Thymus gland

6. Immune system

7. Eyes

8. Thyroid

9. Teeth

10. Lungs

11. Muscles

12. Adrenal glands

13. Pancreas

14. Heart

15. Liver

16. Kidneys

17. Gut

18. Prostate

19. Reproductive organs

20. Joints

21. Bones

Thanks for watching! I hope this helps you better understand vitamin D and how it affects your body.

