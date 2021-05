https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gXTaPWPoA2E

ONN – How Tax Increment Financing For Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Project Works – A Vlog Primer – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

How Tax Increment Financing For Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Project Works – A Vlog Primer

This is based on : Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Project: Correcting East Bay Times Post On Costs, Benefits

Once again, the Oakland A’s Howard Terminal Ballpark Project is the focus of The East Bay Times. And again, The East Bay Times (once the Oakland Tribune) in the article “A’s Howard Terminal proposal: Who pays for what, exactly?” did not correctly explain the financial system that governs the public-private partnership, tax increment financing, or “TIF” – indeed, on this occasion, the reporter, Annie Sciacca, did not even try to mention it in her post. But, as you’re about to learn, again, you can’t understand the project without understanding TIF.

First, this disclaimer: I am not attacking Annie Sciacca personally. I do not know her, never met her, nor have I ever heard of her until seeing the title of the post she wrote via Twitter. This is not about her; it’s about the importance of getting the subject matter right so that Oakland A’s fans and the Oakland population, then the County of Alameda, and the State of California, and finally sports fans the the American public understand what’s going on here.

Second, tax increment financing revenue calculations and forecasting is second nature to me, and many in Oakland know it. For reasons boiling down to racism, they’d rather take the road of trying to ignore my words. That’s one reason I started my own media company, Zennie62Media: so I would not be stopped from presenting the truth, not that Ms. Sciacca is presenting a post with deliberately false information. So, with that, let’s take what she wrote, and break it down, and correct it. (And here’s the link to my Google spreadsheet simply called “HT Stadium”.). More: https://ift.tt/3wsQMzT

