Houston Police Troll Tony Buzbee: 20 Deshaun Watson Lawsuits, No Evidence – Shakedown Case

While other media use Tony Buzbee’s 20 filed lawsuits to spread salacious stories that have no connection to reality, leave it to the Houston Police to, once again, say that Buzbee’s story has no proof to go with it.

According to ABC News 13 in Houston, the Houston Police say that the Houston Super Lawyer has not submitted even a shred of evidence to back his fantasies that Watson met 20 women, let alone did anything of a sexual nature or made unwanted advances to them.

Also, Buzbee’s lies are increasing in number:

1) Said he had more text messages coming over a week ago. Has not presented any more.

2) The text messages look like fake artist creations.

3) Has not presented any proof that any one of the so-called 20 women exist. No names or press interviews. Gloria Allred presents her clients for interviews by the press.

4) Said he would file affidavits with Houston Law Enforcement on Monday Morning – did nothing but trot out more fake lawsuits for the media to publish and Yahoo Sports used them to push smut.

5) Said he did not know Texans or McNairs but Oakland News Now presented proof his wife Frances Moody was friends with Houston social circuit celebrity Anna McNair – the grand daughter of the late Bob McNair.

6) Says he is a champion of women, yet has no problem being put on camera getting lap dances from exotic dancers during a Snoop Dogg concert Tony paid for as part of a benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief in 2018.

Some media organizations with white ownership and management have a track record now of using the Tony Buzbee lawsuits to defame the character of Deshaun Watson. They post the text from the lawsuits that include the most sex-oriented language, say its from a female accuser without proof, and use the text for clickbait.

The lawsuits are fake. The clients are fake. Tony Buzbee has not proven otherwise. I continue to hold the opinion this is a shakedown for money and to devalue Deshaun Watson in the NFL trade market.

Stay tuned

