Houston Astros vs. Braves World Series Crossover
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rS8BmXL1D68
Houston Astros vs. Braves World Series Crossover
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Eric and Brett joined the Locked On MLB podcast with Sully and Jake Mastroianni to discuss the upcoming Houston Astros vs. Atlanta Braves World Series …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. The YouTube search for world series news results in a video that is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Las Vegas Raiders Destroy Philadelphia Eagles 33 – 22 Post Gruden Team Has Super Bowl Look October 25, 2021
- Lakers Postgame: LeBron James (10/24/21) October 25, 2021
- OAKLAND GETS FLOODED BY BOMBCYCLONE STORM OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS October 25, 2021
- Reaction To The San Jose Sharks 5-3 Win Over The Maple Leafs and 4-3 Loss To The Bruins October 25, 2021
- Lakers Postgame: Frank Vogel (10/25/21) October 25, 2021
- Lakers Postgame: Anthony Davis (10/25/21) October 25, 2021
- Lakers Postgame Walk-off: Carmelo Anthony (10/24/21) October 25, 2021
- “Sunday Night Lights” | NFL highlights ft. jid type beat 2021 October 25, 2021
- I Combined the *WORST* Premier League Teams and this happened… October 25, 2021
- OAKLAND GETS FLOODED BY STORM OF BIBLICAL PROPORTIONS October 25, 2021
- Houston Astros vs. Braves World Series Crossover October 25, 2021
- Indianapolis Colts vs San Francisco 49ers | Semana 7 2021 NFL Game Highlights October 25, 2021
- 1-on-1 with Raider Denzel Perryman after Eagles victory October 25, 2021
- Every Catch from Mike Evans’ 3-TD Game vs. Bears | NFL 2021 Highlights October 25, 2021
- Authorities Capture Colombia’s Most Wanted Drug Lord October 25, 2021
- Widespread street flooding in San Francisco October 25, 2021
- Evacuations orders in place due to storms in San Mateo County October 25, 2021
- Minimum Withdraw ₹1 🔴LIVE | New Earning Apps 2021 |Free Paytm Cash Daily Earn ₹380| Best Earning App October 25, 2021
- Draymond Green surprises a fan with a birthday gift 🎉 | #shorts October 25, 2021
- Today Football Prediction | 25/10/2021 | Betting Strategy | DAILY FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS October 25, 2021
- ‘Aggressive’ Indianapolis Colts upend struggling San Francisco 49ers on SNF | NBC Sports October 25, 2021
- Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers | HIGHLIGHTS | 10/24/2021 | NBC Sports October 25, 2021
- Iraq’s extreme heat and water shortages – BBC News October 25, 2021
- Carmelo Anthony Talks Win Over Grizzlies, Postgame Interview – October 24, 2021 NBA Season October 25, 2021
- Elaine Brown: Famed Oakland Black Panther’s Coliseum Developer Partner Sued By African American Tenants In San Francisco October 25, 2021
- FREE Sports Betting Picks October 25, 2021| Free NBA Picks Today| NBA Predictions| NBA Picks Tonight October 25, 2021
- Climate change: What progress has been made? October 25, 2021
- Ja Morant Is Just Special October 25, 2021
- The Chiefs are slowly running out of time to right the ship – Kimberley A. Martin October 25, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | Carmelo Anthony (28 pts, 6/8 3pt) vs Memphis Grizzlies October 25, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | LeBron James (19 pts, 6 ast, 6 reb) vs Memphis Grizzlies October 25, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | Anthony Davis (22 pts, 8 reb, 4 blk) vs Memphis Grizzlies October 25, 2021
- HIGHLIGHTS | Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies October 25, 2021
- Colts vs. 49ers Scoreboard: Join the Conversation! October 25, 2021
- Seattle Seahawks vs New Orleans Saints 10/25/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 7 Picks October 25, 2021
- Carmelo Anthony 28 PTS 6 THREES Full Highlights vs Grizzlies | 2021 NBA Season October 25, 2021
- Ja Morant EPIC 40 PTS 10 AST Full Highlights vs Lakers 🔥 October 25, 2021
- Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 Highlights | NFL 2021 October 25, 2021
- Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers – Full Game Highlights | October 24, 2021 NBA Season October 25, 2021
- WILD ENDING to Grizzlies vs Lakers Game 🔥 October 24, 2021 | 2021-22 NBA Season October 25, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog