https://youtu.be/JpeMuqA8dp8

ONN – Homeless Encampment Believed To Be Cause Of Fire In Irwindale CA By Joseph Armendariz – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Homeless Encampment Believed To Be Cause Of Fire In Irwindale CA By Joseph Armendariz . California has been dealing with a grater homeless problem than they have in the last few years. Southern California is no exception – LA county has seen a growing increase in a homeless population weather due to economic reasons social or mental health reasons there seems to be a growing concern for L.A. County officials who seem not to be addressing these issues. As a result we have a homeless population that has been increasingly taking over Regional Park areas in California and the result has been incurring more recent fires and emergency calls to the area

Videographer; Joseph Armendariz

