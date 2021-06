Home For Sale At 563 Martin Street, Oakland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQERILpmpZI



Welcome to 563 Martin Street!

This centrally located and beautifully updated mid-century modern duplex straddles Rockridge and Temescal. 2+ bed, 2 bath in top unit. 2 bed, 1 bath in lower unit. Opportunity to live in one unit while renting out the other or great investment opportunity renting out both.

Top floor features a spacious living room with Claremont hills views, updated kitchen with quartz countertops and new appliances, and dining room perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms, two recently remodeled bathrooms, and an office can be found in this unit.

The bottom floor features an open floor plan with an expansive living room connected to the dining room and kitchen with updated quartz countertops and appliances. One updated bathroom and two bedrooms are located off of the living room.

The lovely paved backyard is home to beautiful plants, colorful flowers and a fruitful lemon tree.

Located near many parks, College Ave, hiking trails, and transportation options.

Zoned for top-performing Peralta Elementary **

4 bedrooms

3 bathrooms

Updated kitchen with new quartz countertops, appliances, & ample storage

Private access to both upper and lower units

Beautiful laminate flooring newly installed (2020)

New designer light fixtures (2021)

Professionally landscaped front and back yards

Fresh interior paint

2 car garage with internal access

2,804 sq ft (approx. per public record)

2,962 sq ft lot (approx. per public record)

**Any interested parties should verify the school district and availability, as attendance is not guaranteed.

