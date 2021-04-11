https://youtu.be/vZ7wRom3-eo

ONN – Herschel Walker, Black, May Run Vs Senator Warnock, Black, Cause Racist Trump, White, Told Him To ? – vlog by Zennie62 YouTube

Herschel Walker, Black, May Run Vs Senator Warnock, Black, Cause Racist Trump, White, Told Him To ?

Look, I never met Herschel Walker, so this is not a personal attack but it is a vlog of warning for Walker not to be played in an openly racist way. No one votes for a black person just because they’re black – there’s more to it.

But the Twitter reactions show the dangers of what could come up for Walker if he chooses to run. The actions of his past will swarm over him in a way only the Lord can protect him from.

Herschel Walker, who had been encouraged by Trump to run for Senate in Georgia and is a Texas resident, says on Fox he is considering a 2022 bid against Warnock — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 11, 2021

Herschel Walker is the new John James: the conservative Black candidate that MAGA world swoons over. Raises a lot of money, but ends up falling short. Walker definitely has a name in Georgia, but when was the last time he actually lived there? I am betting on Rev. Warnock. pic.twitter.com/BythkygT2P — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) April 11, 2021

Isn’t Warnock’s term for 6 years? — @chuckrehill (@ChuckRehill) April 11, 2021

2 years – it was to serve the remainder of Johnny Isakson’s term. — Philip “Insurrectionists to Jail” Martin (@PhilipMartin) April 11, 2021

That could be dangerous. He was extremely popular as a player at UGA, & a nice guy in college. I was shocked at how conservative & awful he’s gotten. — Mel Persists (@MelisCattish) April 11, 2021

Walker’s adoration and blind faith in Trump will be his undoing, much like Trump’s greed and ambition destroyed the fledgling USFL. Herschel went on to have a great career in Dallas, danced ballet and spawned an odd clone of a son, also a foaming Trump fanboy. Weird family. #ETTD pic.twitter.com/33oGcXykoB — Chris Morris (@camorris) April 11, 2021

@SenatorWarnock & @ossoff just negotiated a challenging deal that prevented a Korean company abandoning a project employing thousands.The Korean ceo credited the senators over Kemp. Can’t see Herschel leading sensitive negotiations! — Janet Byrd (@gajbyrd) April 11, 2021

The fact that Herschel Walker is considering running against @ReverendWarnock shows thatTrump/Republicans haven’t learned a damn thing. 🤦🏾‍♀️😂 pic.twitter.com/HoZnZqeB9N — ForeverBlessed (@4evaBlessed23) April 11, 2021

He actually graduated first in his class in high school. Was a Heisman trophy winner, NFL All pro, USA Olympian, and a professional MMA fighter. He’s worked harder, given back more to the community and accomplished more in his life to date than you ever will. — Matthew Williams (@mjwill12) April 11, 2021

And that’s the tame stuff. Yikes!

And as for the blast that former President Trump is racist, Forbes reported that 8 in 10 African Americans polled believe Donald Trump is racist, and Newsweek reported that half of all Americans believe Trump is racist, and another 13 percent were not sure.

My take on Trump is that he used racism to gain the White House, something I never would think he was capable of when he was helming The Apprentice, which was my favorite show and one I tried to get on as a cast member. So, when the version of Trump that emerged and used race to divide America, from his introductory speech at Trump Tower, to now – I’ve not gotten over it. I feel personally tricked. I didn’t vote for Trump, but I had hoped he was a better person than he revealed himself to be as President.

Herschel. Better sit this out my friend.

Stay tuned.

