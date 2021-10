Henderson Man Dies After Jumping From The Strat In Las Vegas

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VfaAdhitmA4



The Strat released this statement:

First and foremost, we want to offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the deceased. We have measures in place for the safety of our guests and team members at the SkyPod, whether they are riding our thrill rides or visiting the Observation Deck. There was not a safety lapse on any of our thrill rides, including SkyJump, nor is it possible to accidentally fall from any area that is accessible to the public. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, we encourage you to call the Suicide Prevention Hotline of Nevada at 877-885-4673.

A man died Tuesday night after police said he apparently jumped from The Strat.

Lt. David Gordon said police received a 911 call shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday saying that someone had jumped from The Strat in “an ‘apparent’ suicide,” and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers closed off Las Vegas Boulevard in both directions between Bob Stupak Drive and St. Louis after receiving reports of an apparent suicide involving a person who appeared to have jumped from the Strat.

He was identified as a 30-year-old Henderson man, and the Clark County coroner’s office ruled his death a suicide and said he died of blunt injuries.

The Strat offered condolences to the man’s family in a statement Wednesday and added that the company doesn’t believe security measures were a concern at the time of his death.

“We have measures in place for the safety of our guests and team members, whether they are riding our thrill rides or visiting the Observation Deck,” the statement said. “There was not a safety lapse at any of our thrill rides, including SkyJump, nor is it possible to accidentally fall from any area that is accessible to the public.”

