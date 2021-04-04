https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZqZe9K8DTSw



ONN – Happy Easter: Mary Magdalene Was NOT A Prostitute

Mary Magdalene was NOT a prostitute. – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

It’s time to lay to rest the idea that Mary Magdalene was a prostitute. So, with that in mind, I found a number of YouTube videos which communicate the truth. This one by Rev. Olaf Baumann, was the best.

Everybody thinks that Mary Magdalene was a prostitute, but that is a story that was invented by pope Gregory in the sixth century. At the time the plague decimated the population of Rome. Gregory thought that the lethal sickness was God’s punishment for the sins of the people. So he conflated a couple of women who were called Mary, and he made her into a prostitute. His point was that God even forgave this prostitute her sins when she repented. God would surely do the same when the people of Rome repented. Mary Magdalene wasn’t a prostitute, and neither was she Jesus’ wife as Dan Brown writes in his page turner “The da Vinci Code”. If she had been Jesus wife there would have not been any reason to keep that a secret. Jesus was a rabbi and rabbi marry to this day. The fact that the bible doesn’t mention a wife, but his family points toward that Jesus wasn’t married. Celibacy of Christian priests is an innovation that came after the scriptures were written. Mary Magdalene was an apostle, a spiritual woman and one of the most influential leaders in the early church. As such she serves as a example and a role model for women and men today. Rev. Olaf Baumann, sermon, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Port Angeles WA. Please visit www.go2trinity.org and check out our video ministry 1517 Grace Guerrilla https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCv2aB-i9zHPqgh3NjUJ5-lg

