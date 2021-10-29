Gym offers free membership for local veterans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9-seDc6OxHg
Gym offers free membership for local veterans
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Gym offers free membership for local veterans.
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for 8 News NOW Las Vegas uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Thursday Night Football Prediction: Arizona Cardinals 28 Green Bay Packers 14 As Kyler Murray Shines October 28, 2021
- Police chase involving stolen RV ends with dramatic crash outside San Ramon City Hall October 28, 2021
- Gym offers free membership for local veterans October 28, 2021
- Town Hall about mileage tax and tax hikes October 28, 2021
- Bob Melvin leaving A’s, agrees to 3-year deal with Padres: Reports October 28, 2021
- An exclusive look at evidence from the Thomas Bruce investigation October 28, 2021
- ‘Don’t Be Fooled By This Sleight Of Hand’: GOP Senator Blasts Dems’ IRS Proposal October 28, 2021
- MAGA In Sheep’s Clothing? Trumped-Up Virginia Candidate Exposed While Eluding Trump On Trail October 28, 2021
- Man robbed at gunpoint on Moonlight Beach October 28, 2021
- 453 51st St Oakland CA | Oakland Homes for Sale October 28, 2021
- Donald Trump reportedly to attend Game 4 of baseball’s World Series in Atlanta October 28, 2021
- FRIDAY FORECAST: Chilly overnight, warm daytime temps October 28, 2021
- Joel Embiid Was UPSET After This Technical Foul 🧐 October 28, 2021
- Cramer says the investment case for crypto may rest on the ‘greater fool theory’ October 28, 2021
- MLB 21 The Show | Red Sox Franchise Mode #39 | Oakland Athletics VS Boston Red Sox October 28, 2021
- State Farm Stadium Roof Open Time-lapse | Arizona Cardinals October 28, 2021
- De Blasio Responds To Firefighters Protesting Vaccine Mandate October 28, 2021
- Climate Prioritized In Build Back Better | Zerlina. October 28, 2021
- Biden announces framework for Build Back Better Act. Now lawmakers have to finalize the details. October 28, 2021
- Oil Execs Face Questions On Climate Change At House Hearing October 28, 2021
- Andrew Cuomo Charged With ‘Forcible Touching,’ Misdemeanor Sex Crime October 28, 2021
- Marc Benioff discusses $300 million climate pledge that his family and Salesforce are making October 28, 2021
- NYC vaccine mandate to take effect tomorrow October 28, 2021
- FREE FIGHT | Albert Duraev’s Relentless Pressure Leads to First-Round Finish | DWCS Season 5 October 28, 2021
- Making Amends | General Hospital (October 28th, 2021) October 28, 2021
- Bradley Beal DROPPED Bogdan Bogdanovic on a POST MOVE 👀 October 28, 2021
- Cramer’s lightning round: I think Azek is a buy October 28, 2021
- Kids and their parents prepare for vaccine rollout October 28, 2021
- Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime October 28, 2021
- MLB 21 The Show | Red Sox Franchise Mode | Oakland Athletics VS Boston Red Sox October 28, 2021
- THURSDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL DFS PICKS TODAY | PACKERS VS CARDINALS TNF DFS LINEUP PICKS TODAY GB VS ARI October 28, 2021
- GOP Rep Says IRS Enforcement Equates To ‘Government Spying’ October 28, 2021
- Cramer discusses Facebook’s name change and quarterly results from Apple and Amazon October 28, 2021
- Millions of Americans Struggling Without Paid Family Leave October 28, 2021
- Biden Touts ‘Historic’ Economic Framework For Spending Plans October 28, 2021
- Jada Pinkett Smith Shares What Sex Life With Will Smith Is REALLY Like October 28, 2021
- St. Louis air quality study being conducted through partnership with churches October 28, 2021
- Amazon and Apple’s problems in their latest quarters are likely temporary, Cramer says October 28, 2021
- What’s out and what’s in, in Biden’s spending bill October 28, 2021
- Charlottesville Organizers On Trial | Zerlina. October 28, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog