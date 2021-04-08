https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5kZOG9ZUjYY



ONN – Guest Speaker: Tim Hon – Rotary Club of Oakland Civic Thursday Meeting April 1, 2021 – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

President Ces Butner called our Civic Thursday Zoom meeting to order at 12:30 p.m. noting this is the 5,334th meeting in our 111-year-old Club and invited us to recite our vision statement.

Rotarian Diana Garcia shared the thought of the day by quoting Selina Quintanilla Pérez, ‘I want to be remembered not only as an entertainer but as a person who cared a lot and I gave the best that I could and I tried to be the best role model that I possibly could.’

Past President Rotarian Ed Jellen announced that the treasurer of community Rotaract Ivy Chen and other members are attending today’s meeting.

President Ces announced that Rotarian Greg Knight has transitioned from Red badge to Blue badge and Greg will be joining the committee. Gregg gave self-introduction to all the attending members.

Member of the Oakland Community Rotaract, DeVante Brooks introduced today’s guest speaker – Tim Hon (the co-founder of the local art group “illuminaries”). Tim shared his journey from graffiti vandal to building community and inspiring youth through street art. He also discussed the evolution of the genre and its positive effects on Bay Area neighborhoods.

