Guest Speaker: Michael Tchong – Rotary Club of Oakland Civic Thursday Meeting – March 11, 2021

President Ces Butner called our Civic Thursday Zoom meeting to order at 12:30 p.m. noting this is the 5,331st meeting in our 111-year-old Club and invited us to recite our vision statement.

Rotarian Lewis Griggs gave us the thought of the day. In honor of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, he presented three quotes:

Malcolm X – “You can’t teach what you don’t know. You can’t take people where you won’t go.”

James Baldwin – “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

Angela Davis – “I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept.”

Rotarian Allison Bliss announced today’s speaker, Michael Tchong. Michael is a well-known American entrepreneur, author, and futurist. His most recent book Uber Trends was extremely popular and is currently working on a 4th book about the COVID lockdowns. Michael is a futurist who says forecasting the future can be extremely difficult. Who could have guessed a worldwide pandemic would happen in 2020? The past year has been crazy and very few could have predicted the COVID pandemic, transition to Zoom or the necessity of wearing masks. Michael rattled off dozens of upcoming trends including a new social medial platform, Clubhouse.

