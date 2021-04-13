Grand Lake Theater Oakland Staff Fundraiser Short Of $35K Goal At $30,283 As Of April 13 2021

https://youtu.be/RJxkYeCl-Jo

ONN – Grand Lake Theater Oakland Staff Fundraiser Still Short Of $35K Goal At $30,283 As Of April 13 2021

Remember this fundraiser for the staff of the Grand Lake Theater Oakland? The online effort produced by Tegan Ryan went like this:

Please Give to our GRAND Crew Sadly, the historic Grand Lake Theater, for movies, has been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, since March. We miss our customers, our movies & the camaraderie of our GRAND crew family. While the theatre has the means to reopen, in all it’s glory, our staff is struggling during these unpredictable times. Especially now that we have missed the holiday season, which usually provides a plethora of hours to go around. Not to mention, the generous tips. Recently, most of our crew have run out of unemployment benefits. We would like to assist them in getting through a little butter/easier. Some of them have families, or are college students who need a flexible job, or a second job to make ends meet. They are in desperate need of assistance with rent, bills, groceries and the necessities of life. If you are able, please help our GRAND crew, who have helped you enjoy your movie experience. Any and all donations, from near & far, will be greatly appreciated. ❤

Well that proud effort needs our help. It’s at $30,283, and just $4,717 away from the $35,000 goal. So if 100 people contributed 48 each, that would be over the mark, with some change. Please help:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/GivetoGRANDcrew

