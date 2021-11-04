Gov. Phil Murphy victory speech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bd3oujTEQM0
Gov. Phil Murphy victory speech
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delivers his victory speech after being projected to win reelection over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Subscribe to FOX 5 NY: …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for FOX 5 New York News uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- The Rant: November 5, 2021 November 6, 2021
- LVMPD hosts Best of the Badge Gala November 6, 2021
- Salute the Troops returns to NAFB November 6, 2021
- 24-7 Las Vegas on hold due to worker shortage and convention comeback November 6, 2021
- ✔️ Head Kick KO in Your UFC Debut November 6, 2021
- KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | November 6, 12am November 6, 2021
- The Western banks enabling big oil to exploit the Arctic | Counting the Cost November 6, 2021
- FOX5 Drone high above Ethel M’s Cactus Garden November 6, 2021
- Family and friends gathered to remember National Guard soldier November 6, 2021
- Las Vegas community mourns the loss of 23-year-old Tina Tinto November 6, 2021
- Thousands of fans flock to NRG Park for Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival November 6, 2021
- Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival 2021 is insane November 6, 2021
- Indian Coast Guard Rescues 7 Fishermen Off Karnataka’s Karwar Coast; Relief Ops Underway November 6, 2021
- Fuel Price: 22 States/UTs Reduce VAT On Petrol & Diesel After Centre’s Move; 14 States/UTs Remaining November 6, 2021
- Watch Live | 11Alive News: Primetime Nov. 5, 2021 November 6, 2021
- Street Sweeper Market Street San Francisco California November 6, 2021
- Tourist driving Lamborghini clocked at 150 mph November 6, 2021
- Youth Climate Protesters Swarm Glasgow Streets Ahead Of Massive Climate Justice Event November 6, 2021
- oakland fire engine 8 and falck ALCO on scene of a medical 11-5-21 November 6, 2021
- Oakland fire engine en route to a medical on 880 11-5-21 November 6, 2021
- No Shooting, Weapons or Victims Found After Lockdown at Milpitas Mall November 6, 2021
- Friday Night Live: CIF Playoffs Week #1 November 6, 2021
- Antiviral Pills On The Horizon Could Be Key To Covid Containment November 6, 2021
- Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks 11/6/21 Free NBA Pick and Prediction NBA Betting Tips November 6, 2021
- Student at Turlock High School describes stabbing November 6, 2021
- Kids’ COVID Vaccination Appointments Quickly Fill Up in Marin County November 6, 2021
- D’Evil interview: The State of Indian Hip Hop November 6, 2021
- 8,000 COVID-19 vaccines available to National City students November 6, 2021
- No evidence of shooting after lockdown causes panic at Milpitas’ Great Mall November 6, 2021
- Pentagon’s Explosive Report Confirms, ‘China Firming Up Position Along LAC, Reluctant To Back Off’ November 6, 2021
- San Francisco Luxury Condo Overlooks City’s Worst Squalor November 6, 2021
- Ethel M Cactus Garden Lights returning for holidays; $65 interactive chocolate tasting event offered November 6, 2021
- MANKOLI PREMIER LEAGUE 2021 || SEASON 26 || #FINALDAY || OM PHOTOS LIVE November 6, 2021
- Oakland schools music teacher semifinalist for Grammy award November 6, 2021
- Retired Astronaut Chris Hadfield Discusses New Book November 6, 2021
- SDUSD changes course on mental health day November 6, 2021
- Organ Donation November 6, 2021
- Candlelight vigil for Tina Tintor gives us a better look at a life lost November 6, 2021
- Senator Patrick Toomey (R-PA) on stable coins regulation: Congress should act November 6, 2021
- Vigil held for Tina Tintor, her dog, who were killed in crash involving former Raider Henry Ruggs II November 6, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog