Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs SLEEP Act To Reduce Noise Pollution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqc2nQ_nRcI
Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs SLEEP Act To Reduce Noise Pollution
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) signs the SLEEP Act to reduce noise pollution in her state. Stay Connected Forbes on Facebook: http://fb.com/forbes Forbes Video on …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video channel for Forbes Breaking News uploads a video it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Pronostic Premier League : Nos 10 pronostics foot pour ce week-end : Tottenham Manchester United… October 29, 2021
- Apple revenue misses estimates, warns of supply chain problems October 29, 2021
- Family courts should be more open, says top judge October 29, 2021
- Crash on I-15 Southbound creates traffic delays October 29, 2021
- No jab, no job | New Yorkers protest against vaccine mandate October 29, 2021
- ‘Just Say It Was A Mistake’: Khanna Grills Big Oil Executive On Climate Change Disinformation October 29, 2021
- “48 Hours:” Family of Murdaugh victim shares details of mysterious boat crash death October 29, 2021
- Reddit co-founder weighs in on Facebook’s name change to metaverse October 29, 2021
- Oakland Residents Unhappy With Mayor Schaaf, Pick Rebecca Kaplan As Next Mayor In Survey October 29, 2021
- 5 #Short Facts about Madcap Moss! October 29, 2021
- ‘We’re simply freedom fighters to liberate our land’ – Hamas co-founder to RT October 29, 2021
- Zayn Malik RESPONDS to Claim He HIT Gigi Hadid’s Mom October 29, 2021
- McGovern: Some In GOP Talking About ‘Banning Books In School’ October 29, 2021
- Foxx: Big Oil Hearing Is Effort To ‘Distract From The Biden Administration’s Failed Policies’ October 29, 2021
- Chevron CFO: Capital expenditures expected to rise at least 20% next year October 29, 2021
- What happens if Buffalo elects a socialist mayor? It’s Democrat vs. Democrat in a local race refl… October 29, 2021
- Paranormal investigators say Nevada’s a haunting hotbed October 29, 2021
- 2021 NFL Week 8 Predictions and Odds | NFL Picks on Every Week 8 Game | NFL Prezidential Address October 29, 2021
- Troy’s coach headbutts in celebration? 🧐 | #Shorts October 29, 2021
- DNA confirms South Dakota man is great-grandson of Sitting Bull October 29, 2021
- Why Reddit co-founder Ohanian invests in this plant-based ice cream October 29, 2021
- How Covid Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Cases Nationwide October 29, 2021
- Keep pet safety in mind on Halloween October 29, 2021
- Halloween “costume”? October 29, 2021
- Jason Smith Accuses Dems Of Including ‘Tax Break For The One Percenters’ In Build Back Better Bill October 29, 2021
- Cramer on Apple and Amazon earnings: Everyone got fooled by the supply chain October 29, 2021
- PREMIER LEAGUE 2021/22 WEEK 10 PREDICTIONS & TIPS! | TOTTENHAM VS MANCHESTER UNITED & MORE! October 29, 2021
- NFL WEEK 8 SPORTS BETS PRESENTED BY BETMGM | PINTS AND PICKS October 29, 2021
- 2 Sonoma County schools closed for threat October 29, 2021
- ‘It’s a Scream’ as ‘GMA’ celebrates Halloween October 29, 2021
- “Dad bod” is officially a word in the dictionary after Merriam-Webster adds 455 new words October 29, 2021
- Pelosi: Democratic Party Is ‘Big Tent’ October 29, 2021
- TECH NEWS 114 | POCO M4 PRO | LAVA AGNI | SAM M52 | OPPO A54S | REDMI NOTE 11 | PUBG | IPHONE 12SCAM October 29, 2021
- Gov. Kathy Hochul Signs SLEEP Act To Reduce Noise Pollution October 29, 2021
- Chef Bryant Terry on new book “Black Food: Stories, Art & Recipes from Across the African Diaspor… October 29, 2021
- ‘We Are Pushing Forward, Congress Is Pushing Forward’: White House October 29, 2021
- Which Big Ten team has the best chance to make a run to the CFP? | Get Up October 29, 2021
- Bat Viruses? Puppy Experiments? Fact-Checking Critics’ Latest Claims About Dr. Fauci October 29, 2021
- Prisoner at Guantanamo Bay gives first account of CIA abuse during sentencing hearing October 29, 2021
- Hornets vs. Heat 10/29/21 FREE NBA Picks and Predictions on NBA Betting Tips for Today October 29, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog