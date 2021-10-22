Giants Rocky Start, Deshuan Watson Rumors, NFL Trade Deadline, & MORE | CBS Sports HQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fAO4q4YU2T0
Giants Rocky Start, Deshuan Watson Rumors, NFL Trade Deadline, & MORE | CBS Sports HQ
– video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
NFL Insider Jonathan Jones joins CBS Sports HQ to break down some of the latest storylines in the NFL. 0:00-2:48 Giants 1-5 Start 2:49-4:57 Congress & WFT …
via IFTTT
Note from Zennie62Media and OaklandNewsNow.com : this video-blog post demonstrates the full and live operation of the latest updated version of an experimental Zennie62Media , Inc. mobile media video-blogging system network that was launched June 2018. This is a major part of Zennie62Media , Inc.’s new and innovative approach to the production of news media. What we call “The Third Wave of Media”. The uploaded video is from a YouTube channel. When the YouTube video search uploads a video from a search for nfl trade news update vlogs, it is automatically uploaded to and formatted automatically at the Oakland News Now site and Zennie62-created and owned social media pages. The overall objective here, on top of our is smartphone-enabled, real-time, on the scene reporting of news, interviews, observations, and happenings anywhere in the World and within seconds and not hours – is the use of the existing YouTube social graph on any subject in the World. Now, news is reported with a smartphone and also by promoting current content on YouTube: no heavy and expensive cameras or even a laptop are necessary, or having a camera crew to shoot what is already on YouTube. The secondary objective is faster, and very inexpensive media content news production and distribution. We have found there is a disconnect between post length and time to product and revenue generated. With this, the problem is far less, though by no means solved. Zennie62Media is constantly working to improve the system network coding and seeks interested content and media technology partners.
You may also like
Oakland News Now Recent Posts
- Giants Rocky Start, Deshuan Watson Rumors, NFL Trade Deadline, & MORE | CBS Sports HQ October 22, 2021
- Psaki on Reconciliation Bill: ‘Compromise Is Not a Dirty Word’ October 22, 2021
- Who is responsible for the cost of going net zero? October 22, 2021
- WASHINGTON vs PACKERS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today October 22, 2021
- Schiff: DOJ Has A ‘Very Strong Case’ To Prosecute Bannon For Jan. 6 Noncompliance October 22, 2021
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Chicago Bears 10/24/21 NFL Pick and Prediction NFL Week 7 Picks October 22, 2021
- How to budget for food and housing if you make $35,000 per year October 22, 2021
- Is carbon offsetting a long-term solution? October 22, 2021
- China real estate company Evergrande Group narrowly avoids default October 22, 2021
- Baby returns home from hospital after mom was stabbed while pregnant l GMA Digital October 22, 2021
- Companies that have the resources to navigate Apple’s privacy changes will survive: Cakmak October 22, 2021
- Artist repurposes IVF needles into art to normalize the conversation around IVF l GMA October 22, 2021
- Alec Baldwin Cooperating With Police in Fatal Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set October 22, 2021
- Alec Baldwin releases statement on Rust movie set shooting October 22, 2021
- President Biden signals openness to elimination of filibuster October 22, 2021
- Milken’s chief economist on Fed’s new restrictions for officials October 22, 2021
- Should You Buy in India? New MacBook Pro 2021 M1 Pro & M1 Max 14″ 16 inch October 22, 2021
- 23andme CEO on deal to buy Lemonaid: I love Lemonaid for the pharmacy component October 22, 2021
- Tilt more toward value stocks in the markets: Greenwich Wealth Management CIO October 22, 2021
- Industry expert predict chip shortage to persist through next year October 22, 2021
- WARNING! DISTURBING! Retired Oakland police captain Ersie Joyner was wounded and another person died October 22, 2021
- JETS vs PATRIOTS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today October 22, 2021
- Powell-Hyde Cable Car 16 @ Powell St & O’Farrell St San Francisco California October 22, 2021
- Man with vaccine side-effect has message for unvaccinated October 22, 2021
- U.S. Will Defend Taiwan From Chinese Attack, Austin Says October 22, 2021
- Chinese tech stock turnaround October 22, 2021
- President Biden calls out Senate holdouts as legislative agenda stalls October 22, 2021
- Ohio dad takes kids to school in limo after bus driver shortage October 22, 2021
- Patel: J&J Vaccine Recipients Should ‘Absolutely’ Mix And Match Covid Booster October 22, 2021
- Doctors Encourage Mammograms After Drop in Screenings During Pandemic October 22, 2021
- DRAFTKINGS NFL Week 7 Picks Thursday Night Showdown Picks LIVE | NFL DFS Picks 2021 October 22, 2021
- Beyond28 Podcast | Andre Iguodala Discusses the Importance of Athletes as Activists October 22, 2021
- CHIEFS vs TITANS NFL Picks and Predictions (Week 7) | NFL Free Picks Today October 22, 2021
- GMFB | Solomon Thomas tells Schrager: Las Vegas Raiders at least will win the AFC West this season October 22, 2021
- Free NBA Picks Today | JAZZ vs KINGS Free Picks (10/22/21) NBA Best Bets and NBA Predictions October 22, 2021
Oakland News Online Links From Oakland's Only News Aggregator Blog