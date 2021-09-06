Gertrude Russell-McMullen: Oakland, Help Locate Missing Person at Risk Due to Dementia
Advisory: Help Locate Missing Person at Risk Due to Dementia
Dear Zennie Abraham,Oakland, CA – The Oakland Police Department is requesting assistance from our community and media in locating missing person at risk, Gertrude RUSSELL-MCMULLEN.
RUSSELL-MCMULLEN was last seen on September 5th, 2021, at 7:30 PM, in the 1700 block of Brush Street.
RUSSELL-MCMULLEN is described as an African American female, 81-years-old, 5’03”, 100 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. RUSSELL-MCMULLEN suffers from dementia. She was last seen wearing a black hat with a pink ribbon, pink pants and a brown purse.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of RUSSELL-MCMULLEN is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (510) 238-3641.
