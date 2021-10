Gameday Vlog At Uc Berkeley!! | My First College Football Game | Homecoming Weekend At Cal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB9D29bZFz0



I’ve never been much of a team sports kind of person, but going to a homecoming game at a big university feels like a right of passage and I’m so glad I went! Have you ever been to a football game?? I’m really excited for the big game between Cal and Stanford now!

Hello there! My name is Katie and I am a transfer student at UC Berkeley studying Anthropology with a focus in Archaeology. I am passionate about equitable access to education and academia, so I used my channel to help and advocate for community college transfer students. I hope that through sharing my personal transfer journey, as well as my journey to finding a career that I love, that my content will be able to help others that wish to pursue a transfer and/or Anthropological journey. I hope you choose to join me as we explore the world of higher education together!

★If you ever need advice or just someone to talk to, please feel free to reach out via comments or instagram DMs! Thank you so much for watching and reading, and I hope you’re having a great day!

