Game Highlights: Oakland Roots SC vs. Sac Republic FC

It was a chilly Wednesday night in Oakland but the USL Norcal rivalry brought plenty of heat as the Roots took down Sac Republic 2-1 in a thrilling match at Laney College. The Roots struck first in the 10th minute when midfield sentinel Wal Fall played a superbly disguised through ball down the middle of the park to Quincy Amarikwa who neatly tucked the ball away. It was the Bakersfield, Calif. native’s second goal in just as many games.

Oakland pushed to double their lead but it took last ditch tackles from Montenegrin center back Emrah Klimenta and right back Memo Diaz to keep the Republic at bay. Just past the half hour mark, Sacramento capitalized on a scrum in the box and Dariusz Formella stabbed the ball home to tie the game one apiece.

The second half started with a frenetic energy as the fouls flew in and the referee struggled to maintain his control on the match. Momentum shifted back and forth until the 63rd minute when Roots holding midfielder Matias Fissore received the ball outside the right corner of Sac Republic’s box and swung in a beautiful cross that found the head of Klimenta, who angled his header into the upper corner. Roots up, 2-1. Both squads continued to battle but Oakland held on, leapfrogging Sacramento in the standings and getting closer to the much-coveted fourth playoff spot in the process.

