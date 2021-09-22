https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z09lo1bofh0



Gabby Petito Search for Brian Laundrie – Missing Daniel Robinson

“Human remains were found Tuesday morning at a solid waste facility in Lewiston.

According to a release from Maine State Police, the remains were found at 424 River Rd., which is a Casella Waste Systems facility.

Police said a person alerted authorities after discovering the remains shortly before 9 a.m.

A similar discovery was reported in New Hampshire on Sept. 9. According to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, the body of a woman was found among the contents of a waste disposal truck at a waste transfer station in Belmont. A Casella Waste Systems facility is also located in that area.

The body of Jessica Lurvey 28, was found by Belmont police and was discovered “when contents were being removed and separated” from the truck, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office said in a release Friday.” – newscentermaine

