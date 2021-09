Gabby Petito case: Law enforcement resumes search for Brian Laundrie in Sarasota County

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=InTvrSpKYUg



The search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, resumes Tuesday in the area he reportedly had last been, North Port police said.

He’s a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

A police spokesperson says authorities will be searching for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve where it was believed he went hiking about a week ago.

“This time, moving in from the Venice side of the area, along with adjoining lands. A weekend ground search and aerial search Monday of the 25-thousand-acre preserve has yet to yield any answers, but we must press on,” spokesperson Josh Taylor said.

“Please be aware, the Carlton Reserve is a vast and unforgiving location at times. It is currently waste deep in water in many areas.

“This is dangerous work for the search crews as they are wading through gator and snake-infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.”

The search at the reserve continues as authorities in Alabama say they’ve received reports he’s been sighted near Mobile. Posts started circulating on social media claiming he was spotted more than 600 miles away, hitchhiking near a Walmart in Tillman’s Corner, Alabama, which is just outside of Mobile.

Charlette Solis, a spokeswoman for the Mobile Police Department, told 10 Tampa Bay on Monday they received reports that someone who looked like Laundrie had been spotted in the area. That information, she said, has been sent to the FBI to verify.

The FBI has yet to confirm if any of the tips have been substantiated.

Laundrie has no known ties to the Mobile area.

Authorities on Sunday confirmed a body found in the section of Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest matches the description of the 22-year-old Petito. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. https://bit.ly/3At8KVf

