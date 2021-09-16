https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2PStpXFEfIs



In “Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie Last Video – VAN LIFE | Beginning Our Van Life Journey” we see the 22-year-old from New York who was reported missing last Saturday and her fiance Brian Laundrie in various places on the West Coast, most notably, the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco (they had to pass through Oakland), then the Ferris Wheel at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk.

She wrote:

A glimpse into our van adventures! After our first cross country trip in a little Nissan Sentra, we both decided we to wanted downsize our lives and travel full time, but trying to fit everything for two people into the tiny little trunk of the car, also spending way too much on gas, food, and airbnb, was not the road to take. We quickly realized we had to come up with a solution if we wanted to continue traveling and living nomadically, so that’s why we handcrafted our own tiny van, a simple 2012 Ford transit connect, utilizing space with unique designs and features. Creating a space for both artistic expression and distance hiking. Thank you so much for watching, and we hope you tag along on our journey wherever the van takes us! Follow our van life journey for some awesome van life ideas, tips, hacks, camping spots, and so many beautiful places to travel! VISIT OUR WEBSITE + BLOG: www.nomadicstatik.com Subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsgnE460ebvgB1I30gwuLkw

The Moab, Utah Incident

According to a number of sources, they had an argument that got physical in Moab, Utah. Someone saw it and called 911. The police pulled the vehicle over and Gabby was crying uncontrollably. The KUTV News account went like this:

According to the police report, the incident was reported August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near a convenience store at 39 East 100 North in Moab in which “the male and female had engaged in some sort of altercation.” Police investigated it as disorderly conduct. A witness “reported seeing a male, later identified as Brian Laundrie, and a female, later identified as Gabrielle Petito, arguing over a phone.” That witness told police “that when Brian got into the van, he saw what appeared to him as Gabrielle hitting Brian in the arm and then climbing through the driver’s window as if Brian had locked her out and she was trying to find a way in.” Moab Police stopped the couple’s van at Arches National Park.

The Moab police failed to follow up or file charges, calling it a mental illness problem.

And here’s the full police report:

Gabby Petito Brian Laundrie: Moab Police Department Case Report by Zennie Abraham on Scribd

At this point, Brian is not talking and his parents are enabling him. A real crock that the police are letting him get away with that. If he were black, they’d have figured out a way to throw the book at him.

Stay tuned.

