Fruitvale Oakland CA Lead Poisoning Problem Focus Of Video By Kayla Li

ONN – Fruitvale, Oakland | Lead poisoning in the Bay Area – video by the YouTube channel in the video’s upper left hand corner.

Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood has a vibrant immigrant community, which seems to have evaded the gentrification that has long plagued surrounding Bay Area cities. Although the culture and history of Fruitvale have remained intact, a lack of development, along with other factors of environmental racism, has created a lead crisis affecting residents. Many houses in Oakland were built before a federal ban on lead paint was put in place, and over decades paint chips containing lead have been ingested by children, entered the soil or drinking supply. The long-term effects of lead exposure can cause severe developmental delay in children, and physical ailments and damage to reproductive health in adults, such as miscarriages, stillbirths or lowered sperm counts. In this video, Kayla Li explores the effects of lead exposure in the neighborhood, and what’s being done about it.

Produced by Kayla Li, Robert Wilson, Anna Zhang, Kayla Shiao and Josette Thornhill

Voiced and Edited by Kayla Li

Associates: Alyce Thornhill, Kimberly Woo, Georgia Pertsch, Granger Brenneman, Stephanie Wong, Lily Navab, Kati Sandoval, Shriya Jayanthi, Maia Bhaumik and Vidushi Mittal

