ONN – French President Macron Says America Is Back During G7 Summit At Carbis Bay

French President Macron Says America Is Back During G7 Summit At Carbis Bay (Photo by Douglas Mills, New York Times.).

Received this from the White House Press List Pool at the G7 Summit:

Subject: [EXTERNAL] Travel pool report #4 — Bilat spray

At approximately 3 p.m. BST, the U.S. and French pools were escorted into a brief spray before the bilat between President Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron in Carbis Bay.

The two leaders were seated outside in chairs against an aquamarine beach backdrop, with three tiny succulents on the small table between them.

It was windy, and your pool did not catch everything, so please check against any official transcript.

As the pool was ushered in, Biden offered pleasantries, commenting on the scenic backdrop: “The sun is shining, we’re on this beach, I’m well,” Biden said. “And I’m with the president of France, that makes me even feel better.”

Biden added that he and Macron had enjoyed a good couple of days so far, and that he’d had some time with President Macron to get to know him better.

Macron, citing the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, said that “for all these issues, what we need is cooperation.” He added that it is “great” to have a U.S. president who is willing to cooperate.

“The United States, I’ve said before, we’re back,” Biden said. “The U.S. is back.”

Biden also praised the “cohesion of NATO.”

As the pool was ushered out, we asked Biden if he has, in fact, convinced allies that America is back.

Biden, sunglasses in hand, gestured to Macron and said, “Ask him.”

The pool then repeated the question, to which Macron replied, “Definitely.”

Biden then ignored shouted questions about Putin and his upcoming summit in Geneva.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was also spotted in the back of the scrum.

The pool was originally limited to just six members, but the U.S. team successfully pushed for the full pool to join the spray, which your pool appreciated.

Ashley Parker Reporting.

