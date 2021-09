https://youtu.be/pNY01fz-3fg

Frank Somerville Suspended Update: KTVU’s Amber Eikel Posts Gabby Petito AP Racism Article Two Days After Suspending Anchor

Did Eikel do this out of guilt, a cover-your-bum move, or something else? Amber Eikel is KTVU’s news director – a position she has held since 2017.

This excerpt from the Associated Press post reads as follows:

The disappearance of Gabby Petito, a white 22-year-old woman who went missing in Wyoming last month during a cross-country trip with her boyfriend, has drawn a frenzy of coverage on traditional and social media, bringing new attention to a phenomenon known as “missing white woman syndrome.”

Many families and advocates for missing people of color are glad the attention paid to Petito’s disappearance has helped unearth clues that likely led to the tragic discovery of her body and they mourn with her family. But some also question why the public spotlight so important to finding missing people has left other cases shrouded in uncertainty.

“I would have liked that swift rush, push to find my aunt faster. That’s all I wish for,” said Warren, who lives in Utah, one of several states Petito and boyfriend Brian Laundrie passed through.

I, Zennie Abraham, have to say that for Amber to green light this post, or do it herself since she knows how to do website editing, doesn’t help make the situation better. I think Amber was trying to say that the reason Frank was suspended had nothing to do with the Gabby Petito and racism in media discussion. Her effort may have backfired.

What Frank Somerville wanted.

